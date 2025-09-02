Meet AWS: HackerNoon Company of the Week

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/02 23:30
Cloud
Welcome to HackerNoon Company of the Week, where every week we introduce you to a prominent tech company with innovative ideas and ample drive to change the world. All the data and information are taken from HackerNoon’s tech company database, where we rank S&P 500 companies and top startups.

\ This week, we’re introducing Amazon Web Services (AWS) - the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform globally. Since its launch in 2006, AWS has been at the forefront of the cloud computing revolution, offering IT infrastructure to businesses as web services.

\ Trusted by customers across 190 countries, AWS provides a vast toolkit of computing, storage, and analytics to help organizations innovate, modernize their operations, and secure their data. As the leading cloud provider, AWS empowers businesses to build smarter, scale faster, and lead with confidence in nearly every industry.

\

\

\

AWS Fun Fact - Jack of All Trades, Master of… Everything ✨

As a service provider for millions of businesses, AWS has surely mastered the art of… literally everything! With multi-industry solution services ranging from Advertising, Education, and Games to Healthcare, Finance, and Aerospace, AWS has accumulated customers from both the private and government sectors.

Did You Know These Companies Are AWS’s Customers?

F1: AWS powers F1’s real-time data and fan graphics by processing 1.1M telemetry points per second from 300 sensors per car and decades of race history in S3.

\ Epic Games: Epic went all-in on AWS in 2018; Amazon EC2 auto-scales Fortnite to handle up to ~30 times peak load while optimizing cost with Savings Plans.

\ Philips: Philips runs its HealthSuite platform on AWS to deliver secure, compliant, AI-enabled healthcare. Using Amazon SageMaker and other AWS services, Philips cut model training time from weeks to days, accelerated EHR integrations from months to days, and greatly improved imaging workflows.

\ Canva: Canva scales its design platform on AWS, streaming ~100B events/week via Amazon Kinesis while also building gen-AI features (Magic Write, image generation, chat, recommendations) on Amazon Bedrock.

\

\

AWS 🤝 HackerNoon Newsletter Ads

HackerNoon recently supported AWS in their campaign to advertise AWS Builder Center via ad placement in the HackerNoon newsletter. As a platform designed for sharing and connection within the AWS community, this collaboration ensured the AWS Builder Center a placement to reach over 325,000 tech enthusiasts and professionals, directly enabling the company to put its product in front of a highly relevant audience.

\

\

How does ad placement by content relevancy work at HackerNoon?

  1. HackerNoon has curated 50,000+ technology tags to date
  2. These tags are grouped into the relevant parent categories like AI, Web3, Programming, Startups, Cybersecurity, Finance, and more!
  3. Every story organically gets eight relevant tech tags and a parent category
  4. Sponsors buy multimodal placements on relevant categories with all the tags and stories.
  5. These Ad placements include Banners, Logos, Newsletter ADs, and Audio ADs - truly AIO (Activities, Interests, and Opinions)
  6. Optimized For: Brand Recall and Clickability (Get 3x clicks for the same impressions compared to elsewhere)
  7. Get quality leads at unbeatable prices, with CPM ~ $7 and CPC ~ $5.

That's all this week, folks!

Stay Creative, Stay Iconic.

The HackerNoon Team

\

