Meet Bubbo, Creds, 4ABetterWorld: HackerNoon Startups of the Week

By: Hackernoon
2025/10/31 00:00

Hey Hackers!

\ Welcome to another edition of Startups of The Week!

\ Each week, the HackerNoon team highlights a list of startups from our Startups of The Year database.

\ This week, we’re proud to present 3 incredible startups: Bubbo, Creds, and 4ABetterWorld.

:::tip Share Your Startup's Story Today!

:::

Meet the Startups of the Week

Bubbo

Hailing from Zaragoza, Spain, Bubbo is a platform that connects all of your entertainment streaming services into one library. No longer do you have to go to Netflix, then HBO Max, then Disney+, etc., to find a movie to watch. Now, all of their TV shows and movies are on one convenient platform. And if you’re not sure what to watch, Bubbo has an AI that will recommend something new to become obsessed with.

\ But even with all of these streaming services, sometimes the movie you want to watch isn’t available anywhere. That’s why Bubbo has a watchlist feature where you can add movies that you would like to see in the future, and then when they’re finally available, Bubbo will give you a notification letting you know, so you can get your popcorn ready.

\ With all these neat features, it should come as no surprise that Bubbo became a force to be reckoned with in the Media Production and Social Media categories.

Creds

From London, UK, Creds made waves in the Marketing, Analytics, and Decentralization categories.

\ But what exactly is Creds? Well, for users, Creds is a way to build up and solidify their decentralized reputation across multiple platforms. And for organizations, Creds helps them by allowing them to issue credentials to reputable members. In short, it’s a way to foster a community full of users who have had their reputation built up and verified.

\ That’s just the first step, however. Creds also offers a way to gain insights about your community. According to its website, it offers “insights, preferences, and trends” about your community so you can better understand them and to better “personalize campaigns.”

4ABetterWorld

There were many great startups in Lisbon, Portugal, but only one could emerge as the winner. And that winner was none other than 4ABetterWorld. This social entrepreneurship project also made a name for itself in the Business Development, Consulting, and Leadership categories.

\ It’s easy to see why when you dive deeper into what 4ABetterWorld is and what it represents. It’s a project meant to “service of humanitarian, social and environmental causes in accordance with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals,” as stated on its website.

\ Some of its goals include getting rid of hunger and poverty, increasing education and climate change action, and striving to promote peace, justice, and inclusivity for all.

Want to be featured on HackerNoon’s Startups of the Week?

If you want your startup to be included alongside these amazing evergreen companies, check out our business blogging program!

What's Business Blogging?

HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program is one of the many ways we help brands grow their reach and connect with the right audience. This program lets businesses publish content directly on HackerNoon to boost brand awareness and build SEO authority by tapping into ours.

\ Here's what you get:

  • Backlinks to your website (yes, including CTAs)
  • A personalized Tech Company News Page featuring your logo, intro, call-to-action, and socials
  • Full editorial support to make your story shine
  • Multiple permanent placements on HackerNoon and social media promotions
  • Stories converted into audio format and distributed via audio RSS feeds
  • Automatic translation into 12 languages for global reach
  • Your brand also gains domain authority and SEO via canonical links, and the story is distributed across 8 different relevant keyword/tagged pages for better organic discoverability.

\ That’s it for this week. Until next time, hackers!

