MEETLabs, an incubator, will launch a new blockchain gaming platform, "GamingFi": the fishing game "DeFishing" will debut, implementing a P2E dual-token system.

On September 5, the incubator MEETLabs announced that it will officially launch the new blockchain gaming platform GamingFi in Q4 2025, implementing a dual-token system and a "deflation + mining" mechanism to bring a brand new Web3 gaming experience to players around the world.

GamingFi, a blockchain gaming platform, reportedly utilizes a dual-token system consisting of IDOL, the official MEET48 token used for ecosystem governance, community incentives, and platform-level benefits, and GFT (GamingFi Token), a platform-wide token that promises never to be issued. Furthermore, GamingFi has designed a transparent GFT token burn mechanism, regularly announcing blackhole addresses and simultaneously transferring GFT tokens awarded as mining rewards to a mining pool to ensure system fairness and token value.

With the help of the economic model of the GamingFi platform, players can not only conduct P2E through chain games on the platform, but also conduct P2E again with the help of the platform's deflation mechanism.

DeFishing, a large-scale 3D fishing game planned for launch on BNB Chain by the GamingFi platform in Q4 2025, will provide players with an immersive entertainment experience. Notably, DeFishing will pioneer the integration of Proof of Play (POP) and Proof of Staking (POS): players can earn POP rewards through in-game mining, airdrops, and event participation, as well as POS rewards by staking GFT tokens.

In the future, the GamingFi platform will also release a number of blockchain game products including MonopolyChain, further expanding MEET48's layout in the Web3 entertainment industry, enhancing the value of IDOL tokens and further consolidating MEET48's community strength.

On September 4th, MEET48 officially announced the completion of the destruction of 23.47 million IDOL tokens and the repurchase of 169.92 million IDOL tokens. According to market data, as of September 5th, MEET48's official IDOL token had surpassed $0.041, reaching a new all-time high and a 24-hour increase of 203.49%.

About MEET48

MEET48 is the world's first AIUGC and fan economy ecosystem focused on the entertainment sector. Considered one of the largest Web3 application project teams globally, it boasts a 500-person technical and R&D team and a regional operations network spanning Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, Tokyo, Seoul, and Dubai. MEET48's goal is to achieve mass adoption of Web3 technology through its AIUGC content ecosystem focused on trendy Gen Z entertainment content (Animation, Idol, Games, and Comics) and its graphical, intelligent Metaverse social platform.

