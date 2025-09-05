Mega Matrix (MPU) Files $2B Shelf to Fund Ethena (ENA) Bet

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 19:21
Bitcoin
BTC$112,852.23+2.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09777-0.75%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0008+0.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.1173+0.51%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01304+0.30%
FUND
FUND$0.021+7.14%
Ethena
ENA$0.6814-1.87%

NYSE-listed firm Mega Matrix (MPU) filed a $2 billion shelf registration on Thursday to establish a digital asset treasury focused on ENA (ENA), the governance token of stablecoin protocol Ethena.

According to the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the firm could sell up to $2 billion of securities, with plans to use proceeds from future offerings to accumulate crypto assets.

The company’s stock declined as much as 6% before recovering following the news. It’s still down nearly 30% since the firm disclosed its crypto pivot on August 25.

With the move, Mega Matrix said it aims to be the first publicly traded company to anchor its digital asset treasury in stablecoin governance by stashing Ethena’s ENA token.

Ethena is the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol behind the $12 billion USDe “digital dollar,” a token designed to keep a steady $1 price and generate yield by holding spot cryptocurrencies like bitcoin BTC$112,166.73, ether (ETH) selling (shorting) equal amount of derivatives. The protocol’s governance token ENA could benefit from protocol revenues once the mechanism is activated.

In July, a newly-formed company called StablecoinX announced similar plans to go public through a SPAC merger and establish an ENA treasury, targeting to close the deal by the end of the year.

Digital asset treasury firms, or DATs, took Wall Street over by storm, with listed firms pivoting to amass cryptocurrencies by raising funds on traditional capital markets. Strategy (MSTR) pioneered this playbook to eventually become the largest corporate owner of bitcoin, while recent entrants increasingly turned their focus to smaller tokens.

However, the trend may have already burst with several names plunging 70%-80% in the past months and some already trading below the net asset value of their holdings.

Read more: Crypto Treasury Names Hammered Further as Nasdaq Reportedly Ups Scrutiny

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/04/mega-matrix-files-usd2b-shelf-to-fund-crypto-treasury-bet-on-ethena

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.40806+0.97%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

PANews reported on September 5th that Crypto in America reported that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform bill for the crypto market structure, which is expected to be submitted to the committee for review this month, with a vote by the full House likely before the end of the year. The draft incorporates feedback from industry and lobbying groups, marking the first time that Democrats will have deep involvement. Meanwhile, an internal SEC investigation revealed that nearly a year's worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler, from October 2022 to September 2023, were permanently deleted due to an IT error. These messages involved key content related to crypto enforcement, coordination between banks, and the White House. The SEC has since disabled employee text messaging and stepped up record-keeping training.
Union
U$0.01048+3.45%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004569+1.39%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.134309+2.95%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 20:19
Share
SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

PANews reported on June 19 that Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc (CSE: HODL) submitted a Form 40-F registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to
SynFutures
F$0.006581+5.17%
Union
U$0.01128+8.88%
Solana
SOL$209.05+0.86%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:53
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual