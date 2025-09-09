MegaETH Labs Unveils MegaUSD Stablecoin for Real-Time Apps

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 01:42
Union
U$0.01015-8.06%
RealLink
REAL$0.06151+1.00%
Boom
BOOM$0.00714-16.78%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09986-1.39%
USD Mapped Token
USDM$0.9954+0.04%

Built with Ethena Labs, USDm is designed to power real-time applications on MegaETH while offering low fees.

MegaETH Labs, the team behind the MegaETH blockchain, has introduced MegaUSD (USDm), a native stablecoin built in partnership with Ethena Labs on the Ethena Stablecoin-as-a-Service stack.

USDm is designed to keep transaction fees low while powering real-time applications across the MegaETH ecosystem. “$USDM aligns incentives across stakeholders, letting users and apps enjoy the lowest fees possible while routing scalable value back to MegaETH,” MegaETH said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Sept. 8.

The stablecoin’s reserves will be primarily held in BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund (BUIDL) via Securitize – BUIDL currently boasts a total asset value of over $2.2 billion, per RWAxyz. This move is meant to provide institutional-grade backing and predictable yield, according to a MegaETH blog post.

“USDm means lower fees for users and a more expressive design space for applications,” said Shuyao Kong, co-founder of MegaETH, per the blog post. “We are excited to work with Ethena to enable a win-win scenario for all stakeholders in our ecosystem.”

MegaETH’s news comes as the stablecoin market continues to expand, with its total market capitalization surpassing $285 billion over the past week, up more than 5%, according to DeFiLlama. Tether’s USDT remains the dominant player, commanding roughly 58% of the market.

USDm v1 is issued on Ethena’s stablecoin platform and backed by USDtb, which also holds most of its reserves in BUIDL and keeps them fully on-chain. Over $1.5 billion of USDtb, issued by Ethena, is already in circulation, according to DeFiLlama.

Stablecoin Boom

The stablecoin sector’s rapid growth, which has been ongoing for the past two years, gained even more momentum in mid-July, when Congress passed the stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act.

Most recently, decentralized perpetuals exchange Hyperliquid announced plans to launch its own native stablecoin, USDH, as part of its next major network upgrade, according to the project’s Telegram update on Sept. 5.

Fireblocks, a New York-based blockchain infrastructure firm, also recently launched a new platform designed to help institutions scale stablecoin payment flows globally.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/megaeth-labs-unveils-megausd-stablecoin-for-real-time-apps

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, Japanese clothing chain Mac House has completed fundraising by allocating new stock reservation rights to third parties, with a total amount
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014087-1.26%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:40
Share
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1385+9.39%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002304+10.76%
Share
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
Share
Solana Partners with Kazakhstan to Establish Solana Economic Zone to Promote Web3 Technology Development

Solana Partners with Kazakhstan to Establish Solana Economic Zone to Promote Web3 Technology Development

PANews reported on June 23 that the Solana Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kazakhstan government, planning to establish the Solana Economic Zone in the country to promote
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 16:39
Share

Trending News

More

Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Solana Partners with Kazakhstan to Establish Solana Economic Zone to Promote Web3 Technology Development

Why Dubai Freezone Company Incorporation is a Game-Changer for Global Investors

MegaETH Unveils Native Stablecoin with Ethena, Aiming to Keep Blockchain Fees Low