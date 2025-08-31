Meinian Health: A wholly-owned subsidiary signed a digital asset business cooperation framework agreement with Guofu Quantum and Beijing North.

PANews reported on August 31 that according to Zhitong Finance, recently, Meinian Healthcare Industry Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meinian Healthcare Industry Holdings Co., Ltd., signed a "Digital Asset Business Cooperation Framework Agreement" with Guofu Quantum Innovation Co., Ltd. and Beijing North Information Technology Co., Ltd. The three parties will rely on their respective resource endowments to carry out all-round business exploration and cooperation in the field of digital asset RWA, explore new paradigms for releasing the value of equipment and data assets in the health and medical field, and assist in the upgrading and innovative development of the big health industry.