TLDR Melania Trump recently revived her Solana-based MELANIA meme coin with a new AI-generated video after months of inactivity. The post triggered a brief price spike, with the MELANIA token rising from $0.16 to $0.19 before stabilizing at $0.18. Blockchain analysts raised concerns about the transparency of the MELANIA project, particularly regarding $10 million in [...] The post Melania Trump Promotes MELANIA Coin Again After Months of Silence appeared first on CoinCentral.

Melania Trump Promotes MELANIA Coin Again After Months of Silence

By: Coincentral
2025/10/03 18:49
TLDR

  • Melania Trump recently revived her Solana-based MELANIA meme coin with a new AI-generated video after months of inactivity.
  • The post triggered a brief price spike, with the MELANIA token rising from $0.16 to $0.19 before stabilizing at $0.18.
  • Blockchain analysts raised concerns about the transparency of the MELANIA project, particularly regarding $10 million in token sales.
  • In April, the MELANIA project sold over $30 million worth of tokens, with $10 million removed from community pools.
  • The token’s price surged to an all-time high of $13.73 shortly after its launch but has failed to recover since the crash.

Melania Trump has recently revived her Solana-based MELANIA meme coin after months of inactivity. This surprise move, marked by an AI-generated video posted on social media, has reignited interest in the token. Despite a brief price spike, the token still suffers a significant decline from its all-time high in January.

AI Video Boosts Token Price, But Concerns Over Transparency Persist

Melania Trump promoted her meme coin through an AI-generated video posted on X. The video, captioned “Into the Future,” was her first post since June. This unexpected promotion led to a temporary increase in the token’s price, which rose from $0.16 to $0.19 before stabilizing at $0.18.

Despite this price jump, there was no comment from Trump regarding the millions of dollars in token sales earlier this year. Blockchain analysts raised concerns about the transparency of the MELANIA project, especially regarding the handling of community funds. “Melania Trump won’t address the $10M of community tokens sold by team wallets,” said Bubblemaps, an analytics platform tracking on-chain data.

MELANIA Trump Team Sells $30M in Tokens

In April, the MELANIA project moved and sold over $30 million worth of tokens, causing an uproar within the crypto community. On-chain data revealed that $10 million worth of tokens were sold by team wallets, sparking criticism regarding the lack of communication. Investors questioned why such a large amount of tokens was sold without any explanation.

Blockchain experts also noted that the MELANIA team sold over $1.5 million in tokens within three days. This staggered sales approach, similar to Dollar-Cost Averaging, helped avoid an immediate price collapse. The strategy allowed the team to reduce their holdings while maintaining consistent selling pressure on the token.

MELANIA Coin’s Price Never Recovered from Initial Surge

The MELANIA meme coin launched just before Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration, quickly reaching an all-time high of $13.73. However, the price of the token never recovered after it crashed. Since then, the MELANIA coin has struggled to maintain any significant upward momentum.

Melania Trump’s coin launch followed the success of the TRUMP token. The TRUMP token had several surges in price, particularly after key political announcements. However, both tokens have faced significant public scrutiny, with accusations of market manipulation surrounding both.

The post Melania Trump Promotes MELANIA Coin Again After Months of Silence appeared first on CoinCentral.

