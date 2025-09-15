Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Wins 100-Meter Finals With Record Time

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 00:21
TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 14: Gold medallist, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden of Team United States, poses for a photo with the national flag after victory in the Women’s 100 Metres Final on day two of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden is a world champion!

On Sunday, world leader Jefferson-Wooden claimed her well-deserved 100-meter world title with a new championships record in 10.61. The 24-year-old creating history on the tracks of history is now the fourth-fastest woman in history.

Jefferson-Wooden was followed by Jamaica’s Tina Clayton, posting a time of 10.76. The 21-year-old Clayton, reviving Jamaica’s dominance in the category, is now the youngest sprinter to claim a world title in the 100-meter event. Olympic champion Julien Alfred clinched bronze in 10.84.

“It has been an amazing year. I have been dreaming of this moment. Instead of putting the pressure on myself and taking it as something overwhelming, I was just embracing it,” a proud Jefferson-Wooden revealed.

Following this win, Jefferson-Wooden remains unbeaten in the 100-meter category, highlighting her dominance this season. Her time is now the fastest time of the season, surpassing her own previous season-best and personal-best time of 10.65 set at the U.S. trials.

ForbesJulien Alfred And Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Win 100-Meter Heats With Top TimesBy Paras J. Haji

The sprinter aiming to win double this year is now “excited” for the 200-meter race on Wednesday. She currently holds the second position in the world rankings in this category, with a personal best time of 21.84, the second-fastest time of the season.

Notably, Alfred, who posted the fastest time in the heats, was expected to be a strong contender for her first world title. However, the 24-year-old struggled halfway through the race and lost the lead over a few metres. After the race, the sprinter said she had pulled a hamstring and might withdraw from the 200-meter race next week.

Trailing behind Alfred Jamiaca’s Shericka Jackson took fourth in 10.88. America’s Sha’Carri Richardson managed to clock her first sub-11 performance of the season but failed to defend her title, finishing fifth in 10.94. Nonetheless, Richardson’s time helped her upgrade her season best.

Trailing behind her, Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, participating in her last 100-meter race before retirement, placed sixth in 11.03. “I think on the bright side, I’m still giving God thanks because I made the finals… To be able to race a final one more time. It’s truly a blessing”, stated the 38-year-old legend who had expected different results in the post-race interview..

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/parasjan/2025/09/14/world-athletics-2025-melissa-jefferson-wooden-wins-100-meter-finals-with-record-time/

