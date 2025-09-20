The post Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Wins 200M Final At Worlds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 19: Gold medalist Melissa Jefferson-Wooden of Team United States poses with the national flag after competing in the Women’s 200 Metres Final on day seven of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 19, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images) Getty Images Melissa Jefferson-Wooden has claimed double gold. Jefferson-Wooden has successfully clinched her second world title at the 2025 World Athletics Championships. Jefferson-Wooden stormed through the tracks to win the 200-meter finals with the fastest time of the season, 21.68. The 24-year-old is now the fourth woman and the first American to complete the sprint double, winning both the 100-meter and 200-meter world titles. “I came out here and I did exactly what I set out to do. Not a lot of women double anymore, so for me to come here, do the double and win gold medals just says a lot,” a proud Jefferson-Wooden said in the post-race interview. ForbesNoah Lyles Storms To Win His Fourth World TitleBy Paras J. Haji Trailing behind Jefferson-Wooden, Great Britain’s Amy Hunt claimed her first individual world title in 22.14. It was Great Britain’s second podium of these championships. Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, who was not able to defend her title for the second time, claimed bronze in 22.18. Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith placed fifth. Notably, the lineup was absent of 100-meter Olympic champion Julien Alfred, who pulled out of the event after suffering a hamstring injury last week. Nonetheless, to be able to catch Jefferson-Wooden, Smith would have needed to upgrade her personal-best time of 21.71. The race was restarted after Bahamas’ Anthonique Strachan faced a disqualification due to an early start. On the second turn, Jefferson-Wooden blasted through the blocks and claimed a lead halfway through the race to win America’s… The post Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Wins 200M Final At Worlds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 19: Gold medalist Melissa Jefferson-Wooden of Team United States poses with the national flag after competing in the Women’s 200 Metres Final on day seven of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 19, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images) Getty Images Melissa Jefferson-Wooden has claimed double gold. Jefferson-Wooden has successfully clinched her second world title at the 2025 World Athletics Championships. Jefferson-Wooden stormed through the tracks to win the 200-meter finals with the fastest time of the season, 21.68. The 24-year-old is now the fourth woman and the first American to complete the sprint double, winning both the 100-meter and 200-meter world titles. “I came out here and I did exactly what I set out to do. Not a lot of women double anymore, so for me to come here, do the double and win gold medals just says a lot,” a proud Jefferson-Wooden said in the post-race interview. ForbesNoah Lyles Storms To Win His Fourth World TitleBy Paras J. Haji Trailing behind Jefferson-Wooden, Great Britain’s Amy Hunt claimed her first individual world title in 22.14. It was Great Britain’s second podium of these championships. Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, who was not able to defend her title for the second time, claimed bronze in 22.18. Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith placed fifth. Notably, the lineup was absent of 100-meter Olympic champion Julien Alfred, who pulled out of the event after suffering a hamstring injury last week. Nonetheless, to be able to catch Jefferson-Wooden, Smith would have needed to upgrade her personal-best time of 21.71. The race was restarted after Bahamas’ Anthonique Strachan faced a disqualification due to an early start. On the second turn, Jefferson-Wooden blasted through the blocks and claimed a lead halfway through the race to win America’s…

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Wins 200M Final At Worlds

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 05:13
TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 19: Gold medalist Melissa Jefferson-Wooden of Team United States poses with the national flag after competing in the Women’s 200 Metres Final on day seven of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 19, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden has claimed double gold.

Jefferson-Wooden has successfully clinched her second world title at the 2025 World Athletics Championships. Jefferson-Wooden stormed through the tracks to win the 200-meter finals with the fastest time of the season, 21.68. The 24-year-old is now the fourth woman and the first American to complete the sprint double, winning both the 100-meter and 200-meter world titles.

“I came out here and I did exactly what I set out to do. Not a lot of women double anymore, so for me to come here, do the double and win gold medals just says a lot,” a proud Jefferson-Wooden said in the post-race interview.

Noah Lyles Storms To Win His Fourth World Title

Trailing behind Jefferson-Wooden, Great Britain’s Amy Hunt claimed her first individual world title in 22.14. It was Great Britain’s second podium of these championships. Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, who was not able to defend her title for the second time, claimed bronze in 22.18. Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith placed fifth.

Notably, the lineup was absent of 100-meter Olympic champion Julien Alfred, who pulled out of the event after suffering a hamstring injury last week. Nonetheless, to be able to catch Jefferson-Wooden, Smith would have needed to upgrade her personal-best time of 21.71.

The race was restarted after Bahamas’ Anthonique Strachan faced a disqualification due to an early start. On the second turn, Jefferson-Wooden blasted through the blocks and claimed a lead halfway through the race to win America’s first 200-meter world title since Allyson Felix in 2009.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Wins 100-Meter World Title With Record Time

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden’s Stellar Season

Since placing third at the 2024 Paris Olympic 100-meter final, Jefferson-Wooden has come a long way. She has remained undefeated in the 100-meter category throughout the season. Last Sunday, she claimed her first individual world title in the category with a new championship record in 10.61.

Although her favored event remains the 100-meter category, the sprinter has also showcased strong outings in the 200-meter category. She won the 200-meter dash at every Grand Slam track meet, and then at the U.S. trials, she surpassed reigning Olympic champion Gabby Thomas with a personal best time of 21.84 seconds. Now, following today’s performance, she is the first woman to achieve the double gold at Worlds since Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 2013.

After capping off her season as the fastest woman in both the 100-meter and 200-meter categories in 2025, with 20 wins from 22 races, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden is eyeing a new goal: a double gold on home soil in 2028. “I’m now looking forward to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. I definitely put a target on my back.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/parasjan/2025/09/19/melissa-jefferson-wooded-wins-200-meter-final-to-complete-sprint-double/

