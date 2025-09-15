Melnikova Wins Gold As Russia Returns To International Gymnastics After Ban

Russia’s Angelina Melnikova competes in the floor event at the women’s apparatus finals during the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Kitakyushu City Gymnasium in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka prefecture on October 24, 2021. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Russia’s third-most decorated gymnast in history is back winning titles on the international stage. Angelina Melnikova returned to international competition for the first time since 2021, winning gold on balance beam and silver on floor exercise at the 2025 World Challenge Cup in Paris.

The Russian veteran made headlines during a historic 2021 competitive season, leading the Russian Olympic Committee to gold over Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics and winning the 2021 World all-around title.

However, Melnikova’s gymnastics reign was cut short in 2022 when Russian forces invaded Ukraine. In response to the war, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) banned Russian and Belarusian gymnasts from FIG-sanctioned events in March 2022.

The ban was lifted on January 1, 2024, with the FIG permitting their return as “individual neutral athletes” (AIN) under strict conditions prohibiting national representation.

Their approval to compete generated significant uproar, with many alleging Melnikova’s participation violates the International Gymnastics Federation’s (FIG) neutrality conditions detailed in their ad-hoc guidelines.

Designated a “Champion of Terror” by the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Melnikova competes for the Central Sports Club of the Army (CSKA), which is subordinate to the Russian Ministry of Defense. Ukraine considers athletes from this club to be representatives of “the armed forces of the aggressor state.”

Furthermore, Melnikova’s political ties are notable: she ran in a local election in Voronezh in April 2025 and won the primary as a candidate for the pro-government United Russia party. Although she withdrew her candidacy in July to focus on gymnastics, critics point out this was not a retraction of her political stance.

Melnikova has also publicly shown her support for the war on social media, sharing pro-war content and using the Z-symbol for “Za pobedu” (“For victory”). Despite these actions, the FIG confirmed her participation in the Paris World Challenge Cup.

Melnikova Succeeds In Paris

Despite numerous allegations of “sportwashing” and corruption to benefit the Russian and Belarusian athletes, Melnikova and her Russian and Belarusian compatriots competed in Bercy Arena this weekend.

The Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation protested the FIG’s decision, withdrawing all seven Ukrainian athletes from the competition.

The veteran began her competition on Friday, September 12, in the qualification round. Melnikova competed successfully, qualifying in the top eight on all events but the uneven bars, where she fell.

On Sunday, she again proved her abilities in the event finals medal round. Melnikova finished fifth on vault, but then went on to clinch gold on balance beam and silver on floor exercise behind Romania’s Sabrina Maneca-Voinea.

Despite her controversial inclusion at the event, Melnikova’s performances were met with robust cheers from the Parisian crowd.

Melnikova addressed the crowd following her final day of competition: “I have no words on how happy I am. I am so happy to be here,” she said.

“And of course, I am so happy about my beam today, it was unexpected for me.” She then thanked the French crowd for its support and their ‘love of gymnastics.’

Looking Ahead: World Championship Implications

Russia and Belarus’ inclusion in the 2025 Paris World Challenge Cup could mark the beginning of their renewed role in the gymnastics scene.

In fact, the International Gymnastics Federation’s approval of their neutral status in time for the Paris competition could be instrumental. The 2025 World Gymnastics Championships are just weeks away.

The world’s best athletes will convene in Jakarta, Indonesia, from October 19 through 25 to compete in the sport’s premier annual competition. Though the Americans head into Indonesia as the defending Olympic and World Champions, Russia’s return to the World stage could spell trouble for the U.S., Italians, and more.

Though this year’s world championships are an individual competition and thus will not include a team event, Russia boasts top contenders in the all-around and on multiple events. While Melnikova leads the Russian team, newcomer Anna Kalmykova currently holds the highest score in the world.

While Russia’s return is steeped in controversy, its gymnastics remains highly competitive on the world’s biggest stage.