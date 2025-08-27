Meme Coin Gains Momentum as Safety Shot Commits $25M in Token Financing

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 08:45
NEAR
NEAR$2.516+3.92%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002126+5.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10253+3.10%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01335+5.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018803+7.21%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02755+4.71%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003342-4.24%

BONK, the Solana-based meme token, endured sharp price swings during the last 24 hours, reflecting both selling pressure and large accumulation. The token moved within an 8% range between $0.0000197 and $0.0000212, ultimately consolidating near $0.0000205.

The heaviest selling occurred during the Aug. 25 evening, when BONK fell about 5% from $0.0000208 to $0.0000197 on trading volume exceeding 1.8 trillion tokens, substantially above daily averages, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis data model.

Buyers reentered at these levels, building technical support around $0.0000197 and driving prices back into a narrow consolidation band between $0.0000203 and $0.0000205.

Corporate participation helped reinforce market confidence. Safety Shot Inc., a Nasdaq-listed company, confirmed a $30 million financing arrangement on Aug. 25, with $25 million denominated in BONK tokens. The deal reflects rising interest in meme coins as part of broader corporate finance strategies, underscoring BONK’s role as a key Solana-based alternative to established meme assets.

BONK showed signs of resilience on Tuesday, edging from $0.0000203 to $0.0000204 (a modest 0.3% gain). Notably, between 11:49 and 11:56 UTC, trading activity accelerated, with more than 17.5 billion tokens exchanged, suggesting liquidity remains robust even during periods of consolidation.

This balance between institutional adoption and heightened volatility positions BONK as a closely watched meme token within the Solana ecosystem.

Technical Analysis

  • Range: $0.0000197–$0.0000212 (8% volatility).
  • Correction: 5% decline during the evening of Aug. 25.
  • Volume Spike: 1.81 trillion tokens exchanged during selloff.
  • Support Zone: Established near $0.0000197.
  • Consolidation: Prices held between $0.0000203–$0.0000205.
  • Momentum: 1% gain during rally supported by 17.5B tokens.

Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/26/bonk-rallies-despite-market-volatility-as-safety-shot-commits-usd25m-in-token-financing

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0134+2.48%
Everscale
EVER$0.00981+1.86%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0615+3.53%
Share
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Share
What a Digital Euro on Ethereum or Solana Means for Europe’s Monetary Sovereignty

What a Digital Euro on Ethereum or Solana Means for Europe’s Monetary Sovereignty

Europe’s push for a digital euro is colliding with U.S. stablecoin momentum, forcing policymakers to weigh the risks of public blockchains.
U
U$0.01152+1.40%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03632+1.87%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.058-3.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 08:29
Share
Kristin Johnson Resigns as CFTC Commissioner Amid Regulatory Uncertainty

Kristin Johnson Resigns as CFTC Commissioner Amid Regulatory Uncertainty

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/kristin-johnson-resigns-cftc-crypto-regulation/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018808+7.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 08:09
Share

Trending News

More

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

What a Digital Euro on Ethereum or Solana Means for Europe’s Monetary Sovereignty

Kristin Johnson Resigns as CFTC Commissioner Amid Regulatory Uncertainty

CFTC Chair Caroline Pham Expected To Join MoonPay After Departure: Report

Trump Jr. Joins Polymarket Board as 1789 Capital Pours Millions