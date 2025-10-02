ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
SHIB and other meme coins are down almost 17 percent in September 2025, but Lyno AI is gaining traction with smart technology and massive ROI potential. It is a presale strategic alternative to the volatile meme token, where advanced AI-based arbitrage is used to facilitate growth. In addition to the hype, one of the major […] The post Meme Coin Hype Fades: Lyno AI Presale Emerges as the Smarter AI Play appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.SHIB and other meme coins are down almost 17 percent in September 2025, but Lyno AI is gaining traction with smart technology and massive ROI potential. It is a presale strategic alternative to the volatile meme token, where advanced AI-based arbitrage is used to facilitate growth. In addition to the hype, one of the major […] The post Meme Coin Hype Fades: Lyno AI Presale Emerges as the Smarter AI Play appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Meme Coin Hype Fades: Lyno AI Presale Emerges as the Smarter AI Play

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/02 15:35
Memecoin
MEME$0.001369-7.31%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$37.79-8.25%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05916-8.17%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02192-4.57%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000009035-6.13%

SHIB and other meme coins are down almost 17 percent in September 2025, but Lyno AI is gaining traction with smart technology and massive ROI potential. It is a presale strategic alternative to the volatile meme token, where advanced AI-based arbitrage is used to facilitate growth. In addition to the hype, one of the major opportunities is the Early Bird presale time.

806,644 Tokens Already Snapped Up — Are You Still Waiting?

The presale is currently at the Early Bird phase at $0.05 per token. So far, 806,644 tokens have been sold and this has generated 40,332. The following step will raise the price to $0.055 and an ultimate objective of 0.10. Investors that invest more than $100 will take part in a giveaway; ten investors will split a 100,000 prize, providing additional incentive to move quickly.

Retail Traders Finally Get a Weapon Institutions Can’t Ignore

The actual strength is the technology of Lyno AI. It converts cross-chain arbitrage using AI-based algorithms that scan across blockchains in milliseconds. This system levels the playing field and retail investors can compete on equal terms with institutions. Cyberscope audited smart contracts are secure, fast, and governed by the community.

15+ Chains, AI Bots, Slippage Control — How Much More Proof Do You Need?

Its AI automatically identifies and trades arbitrage, routing it to Ethereum (15+ networks) and BNB Chain (15+ networks), Arbitrum and Optimism. Slippage control and gas optimization, which are risk tools, safeguard capital and maximize gains. The holders of tokens are able to stake to receive rewards and participate in voting on the direction of the protocol.

8,100% ROI Forecasted — Still Clinging to Meme Tokens?

The mission of Lyno AI is to provide returns on the membership of its AI-powered cross-chain arbitrage that is above that of meme tokens. Trust is built by transparency and strict Cyberscope audit. Already, whales and those who are early adopters are buying tokens, which validates their belief in the 8,100% ROI that Lyno will realize by Q4 2025 – long after meme volatility.

Missed Solana’s 13,000% Run? Don’t Make the Same Mistake Twice

Those investors who have already missed Solana shooting up by 13,000% in 2021 can now test Lyno AI presale and arbitrage system. Analysts estimate massive returns that would transform crypto profit potential. The Early Bird price at $0.05 is a price too good to pass up.

$0.05 Won’t Last Forever — Are You Positioning Yourself for the Next Big Rally?

It is the time to rush to get tokens before the price soars to $0.055. It is an advanced AI, security-audited, community-growing presale, not a meme hype. Enter presale with Lyno AI today to see where the next big rally is.

 For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/  

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale 

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI 

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai 

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway 

Contact Details:
LYNO AI
[email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Meme Coin Hype Fades: Lyno AI Presale Emerges as the Smarter AI Play appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004948-4.68%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.81%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1685-3.65%
MANTRA
OM$0.09259-4.65%
OP
OP$0.3586-5.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Tracking every movement in the crypto presale market is nearly impossible. But if we follow crypto whales, we might get a hint of which presale could deliver the highest returns. Right now, big-spending traders are highlighting projects such as EcoYield, a next-gen RWA platform; BlockDAG, a layer-1 network; and Remittix, a crypto-to-fiat app. These projects […] The post Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
GET
GET$0.00084-5.29%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.002898-6.87%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/04 19:12

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

SWIFT Integrating XRP Ledger In 2026 – Reality Or Hype?

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,885.26
$103,885.26$103,885.26

-1.76%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,509.65
$3,509.65$3,509.65

-2.20%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.67
$161.67$161.67

-3.04%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2709
$2.2709$2.2709

-2.41%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16428
$0.16428$0.16428

-1.60%