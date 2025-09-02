Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M in Presale With Over 39,000 Holders

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/02 20:39
Pepe
PEPE$0,00000975+1,45%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002573-2,42%

[PRESS RELEASE – Dubai, UAE, September 2nd, 2025, Chainwire]

Meme coin Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) has officially crossed the $24 million milestone in its presale, marking one of the greatest fundraising achievements in the crypto market this year. With more than 15 billion tokens sold and a growing community of 39,000 holders, the primarily Ethereum-based Layer 2 project $LILPEPE has emerged within the meme coin space.

The Little Pepe presale’s rapid momentum can showcase not only the growing demand for meme-based assets but also the specific enchantment that Little Pepe brings to the table.

$LILPEPE’s Ethereum Layer 2 Driving Adoption

According to the team, one of the important factors behind Little Pepe’s success is its integration with Ethereum’s Layer 2 technology. Transaction price and slow processing have long been demanding situations for Ethereum-based projects, but Layer 2 solutions provide the scalability for easy, cost-efficient participation.

As crypto adoption spreads globally, accessibility is turning into an important differentiator. Little Pepe’s Ethereum Layer 2 basis positions it as a mission that may cope with massive transaction volumes at the same time as preserving performance. This technological side not only fuels presale participation but also sets the stage for future ecosystem expansion.

Community Buzz at the Core of $LILPEPE’s Growth

A defining characteristic of Little Pepe’s rise has been its strong, vocal community. From Twitter to Telegram, $LILPEPE enthusiasts have created a buzz that is amplifying awareness of the presale far beyond traditional marketing channels. The coin’s meme-inspired branding gives it viral enchantment, even as the regular updates and milestones keep supporters engaged and prompt them.

Community-driven boom has long been the backbone of successful meme coins, and Little Pepe is capitalizing on this with events, contests, and giveaways that toughen loyalty. A high instance is the continued $777 giveaway, designed to reward investors and spread excitement. By fostering a sense of belonging and a fun, Little Pepe is tapping into what what they claim makes meme coins so effective in crypto tradition.

$LILPEPE Building Trust With Security and Transparency

Little Pepe has taken steps to establish investor confidence through transparency. Its smart contract recently underwent an audit by CertiK, one of the most trusted blockchain security firms. The audit verified that the token’s underlying code is free from vulnerabilities and safe for investors, removing a major barrier of concern that often surrounds meme coin projects.

This commitment to security has reassured both retail buyers and larger investors, helping drive more confidence into the presale and pushing totals higher. With $24 million raised and demand showing no signs of slowing, Little Pepe is proving that meme coins can combine fun with serious investment credibility.

Looking ahead, the team behind Little Pepe has ambitious plans to leverage its Layer 2 framework and thriving community to establish the token as more than just a meme coin, with the over $24 million raised and 15 billion tokens sold.

About Little Pepe

Little Pepe is a next-gen Layer 2 blockchain designed to merge meme culture with high-speed, low-cost decentralized infrastructure. Built for scalability, security, and accessibility, Little Pepe supports EVM-compatible applications and is powered by means of the $LILPEPE token. The project’s mission is to create a meme coin environment wherein utility meets virality, empowering users through cutting-edge technology and lightning-fast transactions.

For more information:

Website: https://littlepepe.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

The post Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M in Presale With Over 39,000 Holders appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
Gorbagana
GOR$0,00924+1,10%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,088+28,27%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:59
Share
Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

Revenue performance fell short of expectations, with net profit plummeting 94%, trading volume falling 10%, retail trading revenue falling 19% month-on-month, and institutional trading revenue falling 30% month-on-month.
LayerNet
NET$0,00009784-0,04%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 14:13
Share
BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to PR Newswire, BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) announced the release of its August investor presentation and a video featuring Chairman Tom Lee, revealing that as of August 31st, its total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reached $8.98 billion, including 1,866,974 ETH (at $4,458 per coin), 192 BTC, and $635 million in cash. BitMine holds the world's largest ETH vault and the second-largest crypto asset vault, second only to Strategy Inc. (MSTR). BitMine's institutional investors include ARK, Founders Fund, and Pantera. The company emphasized that the GENIUS Act and SEC Project Crypto will drive the long-term development of Ethereum. The presentation and video are now available on its official website.
Bitcoin
BTC$110 150,65+0,81%
TOMCoin
TOM$0,000282+4,44%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1,562+0,77%
Share
PANews2025/09/02 19:48
Share

Trending News

More

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

Kite secures $18 million in funding led by PayPal and General Catalyst

BNC's BNB holdings increased to 388,888, aiming to reach 1% of the supply by the end of the year