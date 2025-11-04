ExchangeDEX+
Meme Coin Mania Fades in 2025—Analysts Say Ozak AI’s 100x Forecast Is the Next Big Crypto Rotation

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 20:28
In 2025, the craze around meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu has started to cool off, with investors now paying more attention to projects that actually bring value. That’s where Ozak ($OZ) steps in—a project built with purpose and the kind of groundwork that could last. Instead of riding trends, Ozak is focused on building something that could actually stand out in the next big wave of crypto.

Ozak AI’s Tech and Features

Ozak is a platform built to give smarter financial insights through data and market analysis. Currently, the project is in its presale stage 6 where more than 969 tokens have been sold and collecting more than $4.02 million. It helps track real-time trends across crypto, stocks, and forex, giving users clear forecasts, risk checks, and useful information to make better trading moves.

The project’s tokenomics are allocated in the following way:

  • Total Supply: 10 billion $OZ tokens
  • Presale Allocation: 3 billion tokens
  • Ecosystem & Community: 3 billion tokens
  • Liquidity & Listings: 1 billion tokens
  • Team: 1 billion tokens
  • Future Reserve: 2 billion tokens

This distribution strategy aims to implement a balanced ecosystem that supports growth, liquidity, and community engagement.

Partnerships Evolving Project’s Look in the Market

Ozak AI has collaborated with several partners to strengthen its platform. Its partnership with SINT brings in advanced AI features that make Ozak AI’s predictions more precise and reliable. The collaboration with Weblume helps simplify the creation and launch of decentralized apps (dApps). On top of that, Hive Intel supports the project with detailed on-chain data analytics, giving users accurate and up-to-date information for better decisions. Together, these partnerships offer better utility and tech opportunities to the project.

Conclusion: Ozak AI as the Future of Crypto Investment

As the market moves past the wild swings of meme coins, Ozak is starting to look like one of the next big plays for serious investors. With a solid setup, strong tokenomics, and smart partnerships, it’s built for long-term growth. Some analysts even believe it could deliver up to 100x returns, showing just how much potential it has. In a year where meme coins are losing steam, Ozak stands out as the next rotation—a project that gives investors a real shot at something lasting, not just another short-term trend.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/meme-coin-mania-fades-in-2025-analysts-say-ozak-ais-100x-forecast-is-the-next-big-crypto-rotation/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

