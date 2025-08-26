Meme Coin Must-Haves For Late 2025: Dogecoin, Pepe, Bonk and Layer Brett

By: Coindoo
2025/08/26 16:59
Tokens like Dogecoin, PEPE, and BONK each had their glory days in recent years, pushing into mainstream headlines and capturing retail FOMO cycles. But the reality is clear: these household names now require billions in incremental inflows just to make a dent on the chart.

The true parabolic trade is shifting toward Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a newly-launched institutional-grade Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution laced with memecoin branding and viral dynamics—and whose crypto presale has just broken the $1 million mark.

Dogecoin: Still the top dog

Once the king of memes, Dogecoin has been struggling for years to reclaim its 2021 magic. Despite constant chatter about Dogecoin hitting $1, the token continues to stall near heavy resistance levels. For Dogecoin to climb beyond that, it would require tens of billions in fresh liquidity, an unlikely scenario given today’s fragmented markets. Nevertheless, it remains a solid hold as an index on the global memecoin market—but with thinner profit margins.

PEPE: Will it struggle to stick?

The rise of PEPE in 2023 and 2024 was legendary, transforming a simple meme into a multi-billion-dollar cap asset. Yet that very success now works against it. With a current valuation that leaves little headroom, PEPE needs massive new inflows just to deliver a 2x–3x, hardly the moonshot degens are chasing. While PEPE movements still grab headlines, savvy traders know the parabolic moment has likely passed. It’s no longer the lottery ticket it once was, but it can still be a good play for slightly better gains than Dogecoin.

BONK: Already losing mindshare

BONK rode the wave of Solana meme coins in late 2023 to record highs. But cracks are showing. Market data reveals dwindling liquidity, inconsistent volume, and an inability to sustain retail interest. It also lacks the cultural gravity of DOGE or PEPE. And,without constant hype it risks fading into the background. It’s still among Solana’s top performing memes, but with very little to separate it from dozens of other forgettable Solana plays.

Layer Brett: Memecoin appeal meets Ethereum Layer 2 scalability

The real action is flowing into the Layer Brett presale. fuses meme virality with real blockchain mechanics. As an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain, it inherits Ethereum’s decentralization and smart contract security while offering ultra-low gas fees, blazing throughput, and immediate staking rewards with APYs of several thousand percent still on offer.

Here’s why analysts label it the best meme coin to buy now:

  • Low-cap, high-upside. Unlike DOGE or PEPE, $LBRETT is just beginning its journey,
  • Working product. Layer Brett already has live staking and a transparent tokenomics model and Ethereum infrastructure technology.
  • Ethereum-adjacent project. Built on the most trusted smart contract platform, it gives investors exposure to both meme cycles and Ethereum infrastructure.

THE meme coin must have of 2025: Layer Brett

While Dogecoin, PEPE, and Bonk defined earlier meme eras, their upside today is limited by size, stagnation, and fading narrative dominance. They’ve had their day in the sun. The next top meme coin won’t just ride virality — it will blend memes with real DeFi and Ethereum Layer 2 tech. That project is Layer Brett.

For investors looking beyond tired narratives and into the best meme coin to buy now, the answer is obvious: Brett has left Base, and he’s building on Ethereum for the moon.

$LBRETT is now available at $0.005. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett crypto presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
