Meme Coin Trader Explains Why FLOKI Could Be the Next Big BNB Play

One of the most followed meme coin traders on X, SlumDOGE Millionaire, shared a detailed post to his 400,000 followers about why he believes FLOKI is entering a new phase of growth. His breakdown covered everything from the project’s new exchange-traded product to the ongoing BNB rally – both key factors driving FLOKI’s recent 30%

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.