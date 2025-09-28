Meme Coins on the Rise, Is Trend Reversal on the Horizon?

MemeCore gained the most in 24 hours, it is up by 8.04%.

DOGE, top meme coin, is testing crucial levels of $0.214241 and $0.236599.

Other meme coins are also showing signs of recovery.

Prices of meme coins are up over the past 24 hours. This has triggered hopes for a bull run for the entire segment. MemeCore (M) is seen leading the uptrend. Overall, many global cryptocurrencies are showing a sign of recovery at the moment. Some cryptos, however, are still testing crucial levels.

Surge Across Major Meme Coins

Many major meme coins are seeing a surge in their respective prices over the last 24 hours. MemeCore (M) is leading the charge with an increase of 8.04%, and 10.72% in the last 24 hours and 7 days, applicable in the same order. The token is now exchanging hands at $2.31 with a market cap of $2.43 billion.

The next big rise is for PENGU price with a jump of 6.51% in the last 25 hours. It is being traded at $0.02821. However, its exchange value reflects a significant downtrend of 18.54% in 7 days.

Some of the top gainers in the meme coin segment are ETF500, LEASH, and AIC. Their respective values are up by 136.14%, 101.91%, and 41.65% during a day’s timeline. The market cap of the meme coin sector has soared by 3.11% to $66.49 billion. There is a decline of 31.39% in 24-hour trading volume, which is $6.41 billion.

Crypto Prices Showing Signs of Recovery

In general, many crypto prices are showing a sign of recovery. BTC price is up by 0.30% and the flagship token is trading at $109.353.73 at the moment. Ted Pillows has set two crucial levels for the Bitcoin token. These are $112k and $107k, with the potential to market either an uptrend or a broader decline.

ETH price has made some good positive margins with a rise of 2.35% in the last 24 hours. It is now being traded at $4,007.04. There is an increase of 1.04% for the CMC20 Index, reflecting that the top 20 cryptocurrencies are performing slightly better. Attracting most of the attention is the Altcoin Index, which is at 68 points. This is close enough to signal the commencement of the altseason.

Crucial Levels for Major Meme Coins

DOGE, the dominating meme coin with a market cap of $34.76 billion, is at $0.2302. The Dogecoin token is testing crucial levels of $0.214241 and $0.236599. Current value underlines the possible correction phase, considering it is down by 13.07% over 7 days.

SHIB, a meme coin with a market cap of $6.95 billion, is listed at $0.00001179. The price is up by 1.39% in the last 24 hours, and down by 8.41% over a week. The Shiba Inu token is testing two main levels of $0.00001122 and $0.00001210.

The contents of this article are neither recommendations nor advice for crypto trading and investment.

Highlighted Crypto News Today:

