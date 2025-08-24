Meme Coins Spark Investor Interest

By: Coinstats
2025/08/24 21:08
GAINS
GAINS$0.02807-1.40%
Memecoin
MEME$0.004097+11.81%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.022274-29.92%
Recent trends in the cryptocurrency market have seen investors once again lean towards meme coins, with some experiencing remarkable growth. This past week has highlighted a significant uptick, with certain meme coins witnessing gains of up to 700%.
Continue Reading:Meme Coins Spark Investor Interest
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Future Of Crypto In Asia-Middle East

The Future Of Crypto In Asia-Middle East

The post The Future Of Crypto In Asia-Middle East appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Dipendra Jain, co-founder of TCX Regulation has become the baseline for crypto. From the United States’ regulatory enforcement to Dubai’s comprehensive crypto rulebook and India’s renewed debate on formalizing Bitcoin reserves, governments are rewriting the rules of digital finance. As listed institutions, retailers and social networks weigh in on digital asset rails, stablecoins and yield mechanisms, the real story is no longer what’s next, but who is building what comes next.  Speculation once drove adoption, but structured compliance catalyzes scale across the Asia-Middle East corridor. Hubs like the United Arab Emirates and India represent the treatment of regulation as the backbone of innovation. The UAE is pushing a unified virtual asset service providers (VASP) framework to accelerate global crypto ambitions. At the same time, India is opening the door for offshore crypto exchanges to return, with approvals now subject to the review of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).  As regulatory frameworks formalize, platforms must align with new taxation, data governance and licensing rules to access expanding markets without friction. The global center of gravity is tilting eastward, and the question is: Who will master the age of “permissioned scale,” where sustainable growth comes from thriving within regulation, not skirting them? Jurisdictional intelligence and the demographic interplay Once sufficient for market entry, understanding jurisdictional rules is no longer enough. The Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) has issued 36 full licenses and supports over 400 registered companies. VARA is also piloting tokenized gold and DeFi products, which promise growing enthusiasm to experiment with real-world assets beyond established solutions within a controlled environment.  But regulation alone renders platforms powerless if they fail to meet users where they are. With over 1.12 billion cellular mobile connections in India, 55.3% have internet access, and only 27% of adults meet basic financial literacy…
RealLink
REAL$0.05708+1.80%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003603+0.44%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001723-0.80%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 21:34
Share
A whale deposited 5.45 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in ETH and BTC.

A whale deposited 5.45 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in ETH and BTC.

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 5.45 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open 20x leveraged ETH and 40x leveraged BTC long positions, as well as 10x leveraged long positions for HYPE, LINK, AAVE and MKR.  
Bitcoin
BTC$114,644.4-0.06%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.35+1.37%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002--%
Share
PANews2025/08/24 20:47
Share
Best Crypto Long Term Investment 2025: BlockDAG, Solana, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Taking Center Stage

Best Crypto Long Term Investment 2025: BlockDAG, Solana, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Taking Center Stage

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-crypto-long-term-investment-blockdag-sol-doge-shib/
Solana
SOL$206.4+1.88%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000129-1.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020613-7.26%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/24 21:00
Share

Trending News

More

The Future Of Crypto In Asia-Middle East

A whale deposited 5.45 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in ETH and BTC.

Best Crypto Long Term Investment 2025: BlockDAG, Solana, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Taking Center Stage

Analytics Firm Changes Strategy: Sells Large Amount of Ethereum and Makes Another Trade

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage