MEME has become a new favorite on the blockchain after its “fever” subsided. What are the popular ICM, CCM, and PM?

By: PANews
2025/09/04 15:33
idrawline
MITCH$0.01706-17.58%
LaunchCoinonBelieve
LAUNCHCOIN$0.064273+4.37%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009293-1.74%
Solana
SOL$207.63-0.88%
Hyperbot
BOT$0.05263+110.52%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002465-2.79%

By Nancy, PANews

After the MEME market went silent and on-chain degen sat dormant for a long time, ICM (Internet Capital Market), CCM (Creator Capital Market) and PM (Prediction Market) quietly took over the emotional outlet and are becoming the new focus of funds and narratives.

CCM

Both Solana and Base have mentioned the concept of CCM (Creator Capital Markets), which is to provide capital market support to creators, such as content creation financing, revenue sharing, community incentives, etc.

In the Base ecosystem, the price of Zora, the representative CCM project, continues to rise, with the daily token issuance once exceeding that of Solana, and it continues to update its features, such as the recent launch of short videos. On the Solana side, Pump.fun recently announced the launch of Project Ascend, which will introduce a new dynamic fee mechanism and set a tiered creator fee structure based on the token market value, aiming to improve the sustainability of the ecosystem. The new mechanism will increase creators' income by 10 times the original amount, while also speeding up the processing of CTO (community takeover) creator fee applications, helping the platform attract more streaming creators and startup projects. The program distributed approximately $2.4 million in revenue to creators on the first day of its launch. Meanwhile, Solana has also recently posted several tweets related to Time.fun, a platform that focuses on CCM narratives and recently launched a mobile application, with both iOS and Android versions now available.

MITCH

MITCH is a live-streaming token launched on Pump.fun. It was created by Mitch, a well-known MEME trader. He gained fame for his early investments in MEME tokens like Milady and Retardio. Currently, Mitch holds 79.3% of MITCH tokens and has pledged never to sell.

GMGN data shows that since its launch on September 3, MITCH's market value has exceeded US$42 million, but has now fallen back to around US$19 million, with a 24-hour trading volume of approximately US$14.5 million.

ICM

ICM (Internet Capital Markets) is a strategic direction that Solana has mentioned publicly many times. In July of this year, it released a related technical roadmap, including optimizing transaction sorting, introducing high-speed networks and consensus upgrades, aiming to become the first blockchain capable of supporting high-frequency trading.

Previously, Solana's "Tweet as Token" launch platform, Believe, gained popularity due to its ICM narrative, with its platform token, LAUNCHCOIN, skyrocketing to hundreds of millions of dollars. Recently, WLFI's launch of the USD1 stablecoin hinted at its ICM market presence and announced a partnership with the launch platform BONK.fun, prompting market attention to related assets on the platform.

Collector Crypt (CARDS)

Collector Crypt is a Solana tokenized Pokémon card platform, officially endorsed by Solana in a tweet. It previously secured seed funding from GSR, Big Brain Holdings, FunFair Ventures, and Genesis Block Ventures. Dune data shows that as of September 4th, its cumulative trading volume exceeded $150 million, generating approximately $9.65 million in fees. Collector Crypt recently launched its presale, with 718 backers depositing 16,500 SOL (approximately $3.4 million). However, the price of the token, CARDS, has plummeted since its launch.

GMGN data shows that since its launch on August 30, CARDS's market value has exceeded US$520 million, with a 24-hour trading volume exceeding US$85.1 million.

Grailed (MAGIK)

Grailed is the first ICM narrative from launch platform Heaven. It is positioned as a crypto platform centered around Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) collectibles, where users can purchase and open digital card packs to win real, graded physical cards. All transaction fees and 25% of platform profits are used to repurchase and burn MAGIK tokens.

GMGN data shows that as of September 4, MAGIK's market value once rose to more than US$16.5 million, and its 24-hour trading volume exceeded US$1.3 million.

Huch (HUCH)

Huch, a winning project from the Solana Colosseum hackathon, transforms Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) game skins into digital assets for financial applications, including skin tokenization and collateralized lending. Its token, HUCH, launched on Believe and was heavily promoted by the well-known influencer, him.

GMGN data shows that as of September 4, HUCH's market value recently exceeded US$12.8 million, and its 24-hour trading volume reached US$10.7 million.

Charizard Capital (ZARD)

Charizard Capital combines cultural collections with crypto assets. Through on-chain transactions of ZARD tokens, each transaction will provide funds for the acquisition of PSA-rated Charizard cards.

GMGN data shows that as of September 4, ZARD's market value has risen to a maximum of US$7.2 million, with a trading volume of approximately US$3.7 million in the past 24 hours.

ToCa.Gg (TCG)

ToCa.Gg allows users to pay $20 worth of TCG tokens to win rare Pokémon cards. TCG refers to a collectible card game, where players obtain cards through packs, exchange, or trading. Players then build decks using these cards to compete against each other.

GMGN data shows that as of September 4, TCG's market value has risen by more than US$5.8 million, and its trading volume in the past 24 hours was approximately US$800,000.

PM

Discussions about PMs (Prediction Markets) have been increasing recently. On the one hand, leading platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi have been experiencing significant market activity, particularly with Polymarket recently receiving CFTC approval to return to the US market. On the other hand, emerging platforms like Football.Fun have also rapidly gained popularity, garnering market attention.

Flipr (FLIPR)

Flipr is an X-platform trading bot designed for the Polymarket and Kalshi prediction markets. Users can trade directly on X using natural language, aiming to make prediction markets more accessible to mainstream users.

GMGN data shows that since its launch more than two months ago, FLIPR’s market value has exceeded US$30 million.

PrediBot (PREDI)

PrediBot is an AI prediction market assistant based on Base, which allows users to create predictions, participate in predictions and earn profits with a simple tweet on the PredictBase platform.

GMGN data shows that as of September 4, PCULE’s market value peaked at over US$18 million.

Polycule (PCULE)

Polycule is a trading bot that runs on Telegram and allows users to trade prediction markets on Polymarket directly through the Telegram interface, without having to access the complex platform interface.

GMGN data shows that as of September 4, PCULE's market value reached a maximum of US$16 million.

Polyfactual (POLYFACTS)

POLYFACTS proposes using prediction markets (such as Polymarket and Kalshi) to verify the authenticity of social media content and is about to launch a real-time prediction AI agent. The project has attracted the attention of the founder of Polymarket.

GMGN data shows that as of September 4, PCULE's market value has reached over US$2 million, with a trading volume of approximately US$2.7 million in the past 24 hours.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4206-1.31%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01836-0.21%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Share
AI and Writing on Medium: A Mix of Possibilities and Worries

AI and Writing on Medium: A Mix of Possibilities and Worries

This document explores the diverse perspectives of writers on the Medium platform regarding the integration and impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools in their creative process and the broader writing landscape. It delves into the opportunities AI presents for enhancing productivity, generating ideas, and improving writing quality, while also addressing the anxieties surrounding originality, job security, and the potential devaluation of human creativity.Photo by BoliviaInteligente on&nbsp;Unsplash The Allure of AI: Efficiency and Inspiration Many Medium writers acknowledge the potential benefits of AI tools, particularly in areas where efficiency and inspiration are paramount. Boosting Productivity: AI-powered writing assistants can significantly speed up the writing process. Tools like Grammarly and ProWritingAid, which have been around for a while, are now being augmented with AI features that offer more sophisticated grammar and style suggestions. AI can also assist with tasks such&nbsp;as: Generating outlines: Quickly creating structured outlines for articles, saving time on initial&nbsp;planning Research and summarization: Efficiently gathering information and summarizing lengthy documents, allowing writers to focus on analysis and interpretation. Drafting initial content: Producing initial drafts of sections or entire articles, providing a starting point for writers to refine and personalize. Sparking Creativity: AI can serve as a source of inspiration and help writers overcome writer’s&nbsp;block. Generating ideas: AI tools can suggest potential topics, angles, and keywords based on trending themes and audience interests. Exploring different writing styles: Experimenting with AI to generate content in various tones and styles, broadening a writer’s creative&nbsp;range. Overcoming writer’s block: Using AI to generate initial text or prompts to jumpstart the writing process when facing creative stagnation. Improving Writing Quality: AI tools can help writers refine their work and ensure clarity and accuracy. Grammar and style checking: Identifying and correcting grammatical errors, stylistic inconsistencies, and awkward phrasing. Readability analysis: Assessing the readability of text and suggesting improvements to make it more accessible to a wider audience. SEO optimization: Optimizing content for search engines by suggesting relevant keywords and improving overall SEO performance. The Shadow of AI: Concerns and Ethical Considerations Despite the potential benefits, many Medium writers express concerns about the ethical implications and potential negative consequences of AI in&nbsp;writing. Originality and Authenticity: A primary concern is the potential for AI to diminish originality and authenticity in&nbsp;writing. Content mills and plagiarism: The fear that AI will be used to generate low-quality, generic content that floods the internet and potentially infringes on copyright. Loss of unique voice: The concern that relying too heavily on AI will lead to a homogenization of writing styles and a loss of individual voice. Defining authorship: Questions arise about who is the true author of AI-generated content — the user who prompts the AI or the AI&nbsp;itself? Job Security and the Value of Human Writers: Many writers worry about the potential for AI to displace human writers and devalue their&nbsp;skills. Automation of writing tasks: The fear that AI will automate many of the tasks currently performed by writers, leading to job&nbsp;losses. Lowering rates for writing services: The concern that the availability of AI-generated content will drive down rates for human writers, making it difficult to earn a&nbsp;living. The evolving role of the writer: The need for writers to adapt their skills and focus on areas where human creativity and expertise are essential, such as critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and storytelling. Ethical Considerations: The use of AI in writing raises several ethical questions. Transparency and disclosure: The importance of being transparent about the use of AI in content creation and disclosing when AI has been used to generate or assist with&nbsp;writing. Bias and fairness: The potential for AI algorithms to perpetuate biases and stereotypes, leading to unfair or discriminatory content. Misinformation and manipulation: The risk that AI will be used to generate and spread misinformation or manipulate public&nbsp;opinion. Navigating the Future: A Balanced&nbsp;Approach The consensus among many Medium writers is that AI is a tool that should be used responsibly and ethically. A balanced approach is needed, one that leverages the benefits of AI while mitigating the&nbsp;risks. Embrace AI as a Tool, Not a Replacement: View AI as a tool to enhance writing skills and productivity, rather than a replacement for human creativity and expertise. Focus on Human Strengths: Emphasize the unique qualities that human writers bring to the table, such as critical thinking, emotional intelligence, storytelling, and the ability to connect with audiences on a personal&nbsp;level. Develop New Skills: Acquire new skills in areas such as AI prompt engineering, content strategy, and data analysis to remain competitive in the evolving writing landscape. Advocate for Ethical Guidelines: Support the development of ethical guidelines and best practices for the use of AI in writing, promoting transparency, fairness, and accountability. Foster a Community of Learning: Engage in discussions and share knowledge about AI tools and their impact on the writing profession, fostering a community of learning and collaboration. In conclusion, the Medium writing community holds a complex and nuanced view of AI tools. While recognizing the potential for increased efficiency and creative inspiration, writers also express legitimate concerns about originality, job security, and ethical considerations. The key to navigating this evolving landscape lies in embracing AI as a tool, focusing on human strengths, developing new skills, and advocating for ethical guidelines. By adopting a balanced and responsible approach, writers can harness the power of AI to enhance their craft while preserving the value of human creativity and storytelling. AI and Writing on Medium: A Mix of Possibilities and Worries was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1205-3.29%
Share
Medium2025/09/04 15:06
Share
European Central Bank chief urges stricter oversight of non-EU stablecoin issuers

European Central Bank chief urges stricter oversight of non-EU stablecoin issuers

ECB President Christine Lagarde said the EU should hold non-EU stablecoin issuers to the same standards as EU issuers.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06531+1.08%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 15:28
Share

Trending News

More

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

AI and Writing on Medium: A Mix of Possibilities and Worries

European Central Bank chief urges stricter oversight of non-EU stablecoin issuers

China considers market curbs as $1.2T stock rally surges

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Near-Term Future Hinges on Support at $0.00001187