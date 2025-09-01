Meme War Escalates Into Full-Blown Culture Clash

Altcoins

The last weekend of August on Crypto X wasn’t about charts or ETFs – it was about a roast. Litecoin’s official account fired off a satirical thread targeting XRP, and what began as a joke quickly spiraled into one of the ugliest (and funniest) online spats the industry has seen all summer.

Instead of talking block sizes or transaction speeds, Litecoin’s post leaned into absurd humor. It compared the smell of comets to the idea that XRP tokens could somehow be more valuable than the money they move. The roast then veered into mockery of Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, rebranded in the meme as “Brad Garlicmouse.” Within hours, the post had spread like wildfire, pulling XRP diehards into the fray.

A Community on the Defensive

XRP holders didn’t take kindly to the roast. Screenshots of Charlie Lee’s 2017 liquidation of his entire LTC stash resurfaced, with critics questioning why the founder dumped if the project had real future value. Others mocked Litecoin as irrelevant, accusing its social media manager of desperation rather than clever trolling. Some even claimed they were selling off their LTC in protest, while others proudly announced a switch to XRP.

Litecoin Doesn’t Back Down

If XRP fans expected an apology, they didn’t get one. The Litecoin account leaned into the chaos, pointing out that it had roasted Solana and itself in the past with little drama. Only XRP, it said, responded with “two days of legal threats and market-cap rants.” Eventually, the account softened the tone slightly with a joke about eating hot pockets and possibly being fired — but the trolling continued.

Philosophy at the Core

Beyond the memes, the feud spotlighted a genuine divide. XRP is built around institutional adoption and partnerships with banks, aiming to modernize cross-border settlement. Litecoin, meanwhile, has always pitched itself as peer-to-peer cash, skeptical of centralized institutions. The back-and-forth exposed how differently the two communities view crypto’s ultimate purpose.

Founder Shadows Linger

Charlie Lee’s 2017 sell-off and Ripple founders’ ongoing token disposals became ammunition on both sides, raising broader questions of credibility and trust. Even years later, those founder moves still hang over the projects, fueling old debates that never quite went away.

What started as a roast ended up as a reminder: crypto isn’t just about technology or price — it’s about identity, ideology, and community pride. And sometimes, a single sarcastic post is enough to set those differences on fire.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

