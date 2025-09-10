The post MEMEBULL ($MMB): The Meme Coin 2.0 Frenzy is Here! appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Looking back over the past decade, meme coins have been nothing short of a carnival in the crypto world.
Doge, Shiba Inu… fueled by a meme or a cute dog, they created wealth legends.
But sadly, most meme coins had no underlying value—only hype. Once the excitement faded, all that was left was disappointment.
Now, the game has changed!
The 100X Platform proudly launches MEMEBULL ($MMB)!
This isn’t just another meme coin—it’s the world’s first meme coin backed by a billion-dollar asset pool!
It combines the community DNA of fun and memes with the hardcore financial logic of real value, ushering meme coins into the 2.0 era!
1. Real Money, Real Power: Backed by Assets
This isn’t just empty talk of a bull run. $MMB is backed by real capital! With a billion-dollar meme asset pool behind it, investors can rest assured.
2. Fun × Wealth: A Dual Engine
This isn’t just a joke coin! Here, community entertainment meets asset management. In a bull market, it surges higher; in a bear market, it stays resilient.
3. Golden Bull × Green Eyes: A New Cultural Symbol
The bull symbolizes wealth and strength; the green eyes represent insight and unstoppable upward momentum.
$MMB = One coin, one meme, one belief!
Before: Meme coins thrived on emotions—fast in, fast out.
Now: $MMB fuses “community fun + asset growth,” making sure excitement and wealth rise together.
Bull market? $MMB is the accelerator.
Bear market? $MMB is the seatbelt.
This is the perfect mix of long-term investment and community joy!
With the official debut of $MMB, the crypto market welcomes a true Golden Bull!
This isn’t just another token launch—it’s the perfect collision of meme culture and financial logic.
MEMEBULL ($MMB) = A rocket of wealth + a carnival of community!
It will become the pioneer of a new meme coin era, leading global investors into the next bull wave!
MEMEBULL — Turning memes into wealth, where fun makes real money!