Memecoin: how are they doing?

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/13 14:00
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003468+56.63%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002769+4.29%
memecoin

The memecoin market, in this 2025, after an initial real boom, has gone through a period of “distribution”.

Indeed, it has been months since prices like those at the beginning of the year have been seen, but this is a fairly classic cycle. 

What are memes

The so-called “meme coins” are cryptocurrencies dedicated to memes

Memes are by definition ideas, behaviors, styles, or information that spread rapidly, for example on the Internet. 

In reality, the original concept was coined as far back as 1976 by the biologist Richard Dawkins, in his book “The Selfish Gene”, and it was based on the idea that, just as genes are transmitted and evolve, ideas also replicate and spread.

With the advent of the Internet, the word “meme” began to refer mainly to images or videos that convey a humorous, sarcastic, or ironic message, and that go viral especially on social media or in chats.

Since they are viral phenomena, they are very easy to recognize, but only after they have occurred. 

What are memecoins

Memecoins are cryptocurrencies specifically dedicated to one of these memes. In other words, each memecoin is dedicated to a specific meme. 

They are usually tokens that are created easily and quickly on already existing blockchains, and only very rarely are they true native cryptocurrencies with their own blockchain. 

The first memecoin, for example, was Dogecoin (DOGE), created in 2013 with its own blockchain, copied from that of Bitcoin. 

In reality, it was created just as a joke, to mock the ease with which a new cryptocurrency could be created from nothing, so much so that for years it had no role within the crypto sector, except as a very particular case study. 

The meme being referenced is the famous dog Shiba Inu from which it derived its logo. The name Dogecoin itself refers to the dog, which in English is called “dog”.

Two years later, however, with the launch of Ethereum, it finally became possible to arbitrarily create an indefinite number of tokens, and this sparked the proliferation of memecoins. 

Memecoins have no specific role and no utility, except for being traded within their community. 

Everything changed in 2021 when Elon Musk started to promote Dogecoin, probably as a joke, achieving a sensational result. That same year, for example, the memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) experienced a tremendous boom, which is a kind of version on Ethereum of Dogecoin. 

The Boom of Memecoins

That boom, however, was confined to a few memecoin, because at the time they had not yet proliferated excessively. 

The turning point came in 2023, when the Solana ecosystem opened up to memecoins. 

On Solana, in fact, it was much cheaper to create a token compared to Ethereum, and the transaction fees are extremely low. For tokens that have no real use value, these characteristics have proven to be winning. 

Even the following year, a dedicated platform called Pump.fun was launched for the creation and promotion of memecoins. 

At that point, a spectacular boom of memecoins began, because millions were created, even though the vast majority turned out to be worthless. 

The peak occurred after the electoral victory of Trump in November 2024, and especially in January 2025 with the official launch of his memecoin on Solana. However, that boom was short-lived, and starting from February, the memecoin market experienced a significant downturn. 

In general, however, the memecoin market behaves this way, alternating between boom periods and dump periods, which may eventually be followed by new boom periods. It should be noted, however, that generally new memecoins perform better in the market compared to those that were born and flourished during past cycles. 

The Memecoin Market

Currently, the total market capitalization of all existing memecoins is approximately 76 billion dollars, of which a significant 39 belong to Dogecoin. 

It is therefore a relatively small market, compared to the over 4 trillion dollars of capitalization of the entire crypto market, of which almost 2.3 trillion belong to Bitcoin alone. 

For example, the altcoin market, excluding stablecoins and Ethereum, in addition to Bitcoin, capitalizes more than 1.1 trillion dollars, therefore the total 76 billion of memecoins is really insignificant in comparison. If we then exclude Dogecoin, the other memecoins overall are worth less than 37 billion dollars. 

After Dogecoin, which dominates the memecoin market, there is Shiba Inu, with nearly 8 billion dollars.

In third place is PEPE, with 4.4 billion. Probably the PEPE meme (the green anthropomorphic frog with a vaguely humanoid body) is the most famous among those represented by the memecoin.

There are still five more memecoins that each have a market capitalization of more than a billion dollars, while those with a market capitalization of more than a hundred million are fewer than 50. 

In total, there are almost 5,000 memecoins traded on the markets nowadays. 

The Value of Memecoins

The market value of memecoins (i.e., their price) continuously fluctuates depending on the normal interaction between market demand and supply, just like other cryptocurrencies. 

However, generally memecoins do not have any other value, except in rare cases. 

In particular, almost none of the 5,000 traded on the markets have a real use value, so much so that they should be considered 100% purely speculative assets. 

In theory, it is not entirely possible to rule out that some might have a use value in the future, but for now, they are only extremely limited cases. For example, the attempt to transform the Shiba Inu token into the native cryptocurrency of a real crypto project seems largely failed, even though it was technically implemented. 

The same Dogecoin, which has had its own blockchain from the beginning, has never really been used for anything specific, despite, for example, Elon Musk trying to propose it as a means of payment for Teslas. 

However, the crypto markets are highly speculative, so memecoins have carved out a small role within this market precisely due to their speculative nature. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Chainlink And Polymarket Forge New Alliance: LINK Forecasted To Outperform XRP By 2030

Chainlink And Polymarket Forge New Alliance: LINK Forecasted To Outperform XRP By 2030

Chainlink (LINK), one of the crypto market’s leading providers of decentralized oracle solutions, has announced a partnership with the prediction market platform Polymarket.  Polymarket Integrates Chainlink On Polygon  According to Friday’s announcement, the new integration is now live on the Polygon (POL) mainnet, enabling Polymarket to establish secure and real-time prediction markets centered around asset pricing, including numerous active cryptocurrency trading pairs.  This collaboration also explores new methodologies to address more subjective questions. By doing so, Polymarket seeks to reduce its dependence on social voting mechanisms, thereby mitigating resolution risks in its markets. Related Reading: Bitcoin Crawls Up On Weak Supply: 30D Momentum Reveals It Lacks Real Demand The integration combines Chainlink Data Streams, which deliver low-latency, timestamped, and verifiable oracle reports, with Chainlink Automation, ensuring timely and automated on-chain market settlements.  This infrastructure reportedly allows for swift resolution of any asset pricing predictions, such as Bitcoin (BTC) price forecasts, based on predetermined parameters. Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink, commented on the partnership, stating that Polymarket’s decision to integrate Chainlink’s oracle infrastructure is a “pivotal milestone” that transforms the creation and settlement of prediction markets.  He emphasized that when outcomes are determined by high-quality data and tamper-proof computation, prediction markets evolve into reliable signals that can be trusted globally. This partnership is viewed as a significant advancement toward a future grounded in cryptographic truth. $100 Billion In DeFi Value Chainlink has established itself as a leading data infrastructure provider, securing nearly $100 billion in total value across various decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and facilitating transactions worth tens of trillions.  The protocol’s reliability stems from its decentralized network of independent node operators, which ensures that applications function seamlessly without single points of failure. Polymarket, on the other hand, launched in 2020, has rapidly grown into a source for real-time information. Its recent acquisition of QCEX, a CFTC-licensed exchange and clearinghouse for $112 million, highlights its goal to re-entering the US market.  Additionally, Polymarket has partnered with X (formerly Twitter) to offer integrated products that provide users with data-driven insights and personalized market recommendations. Related Reading: XRP Price Gets Tighter: Here’s The Level Keeping It From Price Discovery Looking ahead, market analysts are predicting that Chainlink’s growing adoption could lead to significant milestones in the coming years. One expert speculated that by 2030, Chainlink could surpass XRP in market significance.  In a social media post, crypto expert Fishy Catfish outlined various predictions, suggesting that Chainlink will become the dominant platform for building financial workflows on-chain and that the future will be characterized by asset-centric and application-centric ecosystems rather than chain-centric ones. When writing, Chainlink’s native token, LINK, surged by 5%, reaching $24.70. This price increase has caused the cryptocurrency to outperform its peers, such as Bitcoin, which has seen gains of 87% compared to LINK’s 133% year-to-date uptrend. Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com
RealLink
REAL$0.0646+0.48%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,785.94+0.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09493-1.99%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/13 14:00
Share
Analyst Predicts SUI Breakout as Group Approves $50M Buyback Program

Analyst Predicts SUI Breakout as Group Approves $50M Buyback Program

Read the full article at coingape.com.
SUI
SUI$3.739+1.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016527+1.33%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/13 13:40
Share
Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 100 million in the past 7 days

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 100 million in the past 7 days

PANews reported on September 13th that according to official data, in the seven days ending September 11th, Circle issued approximately 4.5 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 4.6 billion USDC, reducing the circulating supply by approximately 100 million. The total circulating supply of USDC is now 72.4 billion, with approximately $72.5 billion in reserves, including approximately $9.3 billion in cash and $63.2 billion held in the Circle Reserve Fund.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.03%
FUND
FUND$0.0238-0.79%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00613-5.40%
Share
PANews2025/09/13 13:59
Share

Trending News

More

Chainlink And Polymarket Forge New Alliance: LINK Forecasted To Outperform XRP By 2030

Analyst Predicts SUI Breakout as Group Approves $50M Buyback Program

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 100 million in the past 7 days

ChatGPT could leak private email data, Vitalik Buterin offers solutions

Blockchain FX Presale Hype Meets Based Eggman $GGs Momentum – Top Crypto Presales Debate Heats Up