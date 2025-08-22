Memecoin Platform Pump.fun Surpasses $800 Million In Revenue On Solana

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 08:33
Aug 21, 2025 at 22:59 // News

The Solana ecosystem continues to be a hotbed of activity, with one of its most popular platforms, Pump.fun, crossing a significant milestone today.


The platform, which allows users to easily launch new memecoins without providing initial liquidity, has generated over $800 million in lifetime revenue, as
reported.


According to on-chain analytics data, Pump.fun’s primary revenue source is a 1% swap fee on token transactions. The platform, which was instrumental in a memecoin boom earlier this year, has seen its daily revenue fluctuate but remains a dominant force in the space.


While a rival platform, LetsBonk.fun, briefly threatened its market share, Pump.fun has since regained its lead, with top memecoin developers returning to the platform.


This news underscores the robust and often lucrative nature of the Solana ecosystem and its appeal to both developers and traders looking to quickly launch and participate in new token projects.

Source: https://coinidol.com/memecoin-platform-pump-fun/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
