MemeCore (M) Keeps Pumping by Double Digits, Bitcoin (BTC) Struggles at $111K: Weekend Watch

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/06 12:51
MemeCore
M$1.56828+0.83%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,823.32-1.86%

After a gradual increase to over $113,000 yesterday, bitcoin’s price faced immediate selling pressure and was pushed south by a few grand before it settled at around $111,000.

Most larger-cap alts have failed to post any significant gains, aside from HYPE, which has jumped to over $47, and ENA, which has risen by 13%.

BTC Stopped at $113.5K

The primary cryptocurrency tried to break out at the end of the previous business week, but the bears were quick to intercept the move and halt it in its tracks. As such, the asset fell from $113,500 to under $107,500 within a day or so.

The following 48 hours were painful as well, as bitcoin failed to recover any of the losses and marked a new multi-week low of $107,100 on September 1. The bulls finally tried to step up at this point, and after some shaky performance, drove BTC out of this local bottom to over $111,500 by Tuesday.

Another rejection followed suit, but this time it was less painful, and bitcoin slipped to $109,000. The asset went on the offensive once again on Friday, surging toward $113,500 after a weak jobs report in the US. That was another short-lived rally, though, as BTC lost almost all gains immediately in a drop to $110,400, which left over $300 million in liquidations.

It has calmed at around $111,000 ever since, with its market cap at just over $2.2 trillion on CG, and its dominance over the alts at 56.5%.

BTCUSD. Source: TradingViewBTCUSD. Source: TradingView

M Keeps Pumping

The undisputed altcoin in terms of weekly (and daily) gains is once again MemeCore, which entered the top 100 digital assets just several days ago. M has skyrocketed by 14% in the past day alone, and 200% since this time last Saturday, and now trades at $1.57 with a market cap of well over $2.6 billion.

ENA follows suit, with a 13% surge that has taken it to $0.73. PUMP and HYPE are next, with 10% and 4.5%, respectively. CRO and BCH are also slightly in the green, while the rest of the larger-cap alts have remained essentially at the same levels as yesterday.

The total crypto market cap has stalled at $3.910 trillion on CG.

Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: QuantifyCryptoCryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: QuantifyCrypto

The post MemeCore (M) Keeps Pumping by Double Digits, Bitcoin (BTC) Struggles at $111K: Weekend Watch appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SEC Forms International Task Force to Crack Down on Pump-and-Dump Schemes

SEC Forms International Task Force to Crack Down on Pump-and-Dump Schemes

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020417+26.86%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004851+5.87%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 14:16
Share
Best Crypto to Buy Now as Ethereum Holds $4,400 and Staking Demand Climbs Rapidly

Best Crypto to Buy Now as Ethereum Holds $4,400 and Staking Demand Climbs Rapidly

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-crypto-to-buy-now-ethereum-holds-4400-as-staking-demand-climbs/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020417+26.86%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00718-1.77%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 14:00
Share
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10187+3.61%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.21--%
HAI
HAI$0.008673-2.95%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Share

Trending News

More

SEC Forms International Task Force to Crack Down on Pump-and-Dump Schemes

Best Crypto to Buy Now as Ethereum Holds $4,400 and Staking Demand Climbs Rapidly

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Justin Sun Pledges $20M Buy Following WLFI Wallet Freeze

How One Trader Turned $125,000 Into $43 Million on Ethereum.