MemeCore Price Prediction: Is Maxi Doge the Next Crypto to Explode?

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 01:50
DOGE
DOGE$0.21213-4.21%

rocket-purple-sky MAXI 2 1

MemeCore is on a roll this week with a remarkable 193% gain, and it isn’t slowing down. The price has increased by an additional 20% over the past 24 hours, as excitement builds around its use case as a Layer 1 blockchain for meme coins, alongside two significant ecosystem developments.

However, in the meme coin space, we often hear about use cases that are flashy but fail to meet expectations. Our MemeCore price prediction examines whether this is another similar case, or if M might really be the next big thing in the meme coin world.

There’s also a Dogecoin-themed meme coin that’s currently going viral. It’s called Maxi Doge (MAXI), and it’s bringing the Dogecoin narrative to life in 2025 with new degen-themed branding and genuine utility.

MAXI is progressing through a presale where it’s already raised $1.8 million, showing strong early momentum. So, could MAXI be the next crypto to explode, or is MemeCore the better buy? Let’s find out.

MemeCore Prints ATH on D-Pump Partnership, MemeX Event

MemeCore’s rally is driven by a partnership with D‑Pump, an innovative platform for launching meme coins. The D-Pump team announced the partnership in a recent X post, noting that it will “focus on ecosystem interconnection, technical collaboration, and market expansion, jointly empowering the meme economy and on-chain assets.”

A recent MemeCore liquidity event, MemeX, also contributed to its rally. It offered rewards to traders and liquidity providers, bringing approximately $5.7 million into the token’s ecosystem. This caused a surge in buying pressure, helping to boost the price.

Currently, M is trading at $1.17, just shy of its new all-time high (ATH) of $1.19 set earlier this morning. It also saw a rise in 24-hour trading volume, reaching $42 million today, a 40% increase from yesterday.

MAXI 4

MemeCore Price Prediction for 2025

The MemeCore price gains are impressive, but the asset now has a $1.29 billion market cap, making it one of the largest meme projects on the market.

Whether it’s truly deserving of such a valuation is debatable. For one, data suggests that no one is really using the MemeCore blockchain – if data from OKLINK is accurate, there have only been 536 active addresses in the past 24 hours.

MAXI 3

Nevertheless, trading volume is increasing, and the team is clearly trying to boost on-chain activity. This means we can’t fully dismiss MemeCore as overvalued – although its current $1.29 billion valuation might be close to fair value – especially since the trading volume remains relatively low.

Pump.fun, a key player in the meme coin ecosystem that has generated over $800 million in revenue, is valued at $1.4 billion today. So while MemeCore could see its price increase this year, it’s unlikely to sustain its current momentum unless there’s a significant rise in on-chain activity, which has so far been unable to suffice.

MAXI 5

Based on the data available, our MemeCore price prediction for the end of 2025 ranges between $1 and $2. Ultimately, this suggests that there are definitely better options on the market, one of which might be Maxi Doge.

Why Maxi Doge Could Be a Better Alternative

MemeCore’s performance this week highlights how explosive meme coins can be as hype builds and investor FOMO kicks in – and Maxi Doge (MAXI) is another meme coin showing a lot of viral potential right now.

MAXI is marketed as Dogecoin’s younger cousin, a 1,000x leverage trading gym bro with a caffeine addiction and a taste for “MAXITREN.” This could be the next meme coin for those who missed the 2021 DOGE pump, and for traders forged in the degen-first meme culture of 2024-2025 – when Pump.fun reigned, and going all in on micro-caps first became normalized.

MAXI 1 1

The project also has real utilities, starting with a staking mechanism that currently offers a 172% APY. There are also plans to integrate MAXI into futures trading platforms, allowing true degens to potentially ride their bags to the moon. For more risk-averse traders, there will be opportunities to earn MAXI through community giveaway initiatives.

Maxi Doge boasts a unique blend of early-stage appeal, viral potential, and compelling utilities. That’s why investors and analysts are backing the project, with the 99Bitcoins YouTube channel calling it “the best crypto to buy now” and even predicting 100x gains.

The MAXI presale is quickly building momentum, with over $1.8 million raised so far. However, compared to MemeCore, which is valued at $1.9 billion, there is still massive room for growth.

That said, investors should not wait to look into this presale because price increases will occur throughout, offering an advantage to those who get involved as early as possible.

Visit Maxi Doge Presale

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Kazakhstan launches crypto cards in partnership with Mastercard

Kazakhstan launches crypto cards in partnership with Mastercard

A bank in Kazakhstan has issued the country’s first crypto cards in partnership with Mastercard and an Astana-based cryptocurrency exchange. The new payment instrument, which will allow users to spend their digital coins where fiat money is accepted, is undergoing trials as part of a soft launch. Kazakhstan’s crypto cards to convert tether to tenge Eurasian Bank, one of Kazakhstan’s commercial banking institutions, has launched the Central Asian nation’s first cryptocurrency cards in pilot mode. The release was announced during the Astana Finance Days forum, local media reported. The cards have been developed together with Mastercard and the crypto exchange Intebix, with the support of the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK), the business news portal Inbusiness.kz noted in a post on Thursday. A limited number of cards have been issued at this point to test the product in real conditions. They are currently used to pay for goods and services through Mastercard and Apple Pay terminals. The crypto cards allow holders to make purchases using tether (USDT) and other stablecoins. The transaction fee is only 1%, the website detailed. A daily limit on spending in the equivalent of $1,000 is still in place, and cash withdrawals and transfers are yet to be unlocked. All payments are made in Kazakhstani tenge, after conversion, and exclusively in Kazakhstan’s jurisdiction. Clients’ crypto assets are stored in wallets hosted by Intebix. The crypto card project was first presented during the Digital Almaty 2025 forum in January. The latest announcement marks the next stage in its development, covering the testing of the technology involved and the interaction between participating parties. Kazakhstan’s central bank gave the go-ahead for its implementation in early June, with the intention to provide consumers in the country with an option to make non-cash payments using crypto wallets from licensed providers, registered at the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC). Highlighting the possibility for future expansion of the project, Deputy Chairman of the NBK, Berik Sholpankulov, emphasized: “This crypto-fiat solution provides an opportunity for safe and convenient integration of the crypto industry into the existing payment infrastructure.” Building a bridge between crypto and fiat payments Kazakhstan became a prominent name in the crypto space when it attracted mining companies in the wake of China’s enforcement of a ban on Bitcoin-related activities several years ago. Since then, authorities have taken a series of steps to regulate the growing crypto sector, including the adoption of taxation rules and regulations for cryptocurrency trading. To offer miners the option to sell their minted coins in the country, the Kazakh government authorized crypto exchanges, residents of the AIFC hub, to provide such services. It now plans to license other platforms as well, as reported by Cryptopolitan in May. Speaking of the crypto card initiative, Lyazzat Satieva, chair of the Board of Eurasian Bank, commented: “Cryptocurrencies are no longer an exotic thing for enthusiasts but are becoming part of the financial ecosystem – with real products, regulation and infrastructure.” “The bridge between the crypto world and everyday payments is being built right here in Kazakhstan,” she said, adding that “banks came to crypto not for the sake of fashion, but for practical reasons like customer demand and a clear economy.” “The pilot launch of the crypto card, together with the Eurasian Bank and Intebix, demonstrates how familiar payment solutions can be organically combined with digital assets,” noted Sanzhar Zhamalov, chief executive of Mastercard for Kazakhstan and Central Asia. Highlighting the payment provider’s support for implementing advanced financial technologies in Kazakhstan, Zhamalov emphasized: “Such innovations will contribute to the development of the economy and the expansion of the audience for modern financial instruments.” “The launch of a bank crypto card is an important step towards integrating digital assets into everyday payments … We are confident that this product will be in demand both in Kazakhstan and abroad,” Intebix Director Talgat Dosanov was quoted as stating. If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
Portal
PORTAL$0.03966-5.50%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001774-5.58%
RealLink
REAL$0.05971-1.85%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 03:10
Share
5 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In: Tapzi Gets a Massive 1-Week Raise – Will It Deliver 10000x Gains Post-Listing?

5 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In: Tapzi Gets a Massive 1-Week Raise – Will It Deliver 10000x Gains Post-Listing?

Bitcoin’s push toward $117,000 ended quickly, with prices sliding back over the weekend and into Monday. Ethereum dropped more than […] The post 5 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In: Tapzi Gets a Massive 1-Week Raise – Will It Deliver 10000x Gains Post-Listing? appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09711-2.00%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03619-1.97%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0267-0.81%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/05 02:59
Share
Shiba inu price plunges despite 800% burn rate surge: here’s why

Shiba inu price plunges despite 800% burn rate surge: here’s why

Shiba Inu price crashed by over 3% on Thursday, even as the burn rate skyrocketed by over 816%. Shiba Inu (SHIB) dropped to $0.00001212, down by 25% from its highest level in July. It is also sitting at a crucial…
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001209-3.58%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000546-1.26%
SphereX
HERE$0.000263+20.09%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/05 02:52
Share

Trending News

More

Kazakhstan launches crypto cards in partnership with Mastercard

5 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In: Tapzi Gets a Massive 1-Week Raise – Will It Deliver 10000x Gains Post-Listing?

Shiba inu price plunges despite 800% burn rate surge: here’s why

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Bitcoin trapped at $110K, but an explosive move could be ahead