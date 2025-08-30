MemeCore Price Rises 60% – Which Meme Coin Is Next To Explode?

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/08/30 23:42
L1
L1$0.007886+0.03%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002844+1.60%
MemeCore Price Rises 60% - Which Meme Coin Is Next To Explode

The MemeCore price went through a massive surge today, showing resilience at a time when the market is experiencing stagnation. The meme coin ecosystem, which describes itself as an L1 blockchain designed specifically for meme coins, has quickly gained prominence thanks to its unique pixelated artwork that highlights a strong use case.

Given that this particular meme coin has outperformed many of the popular high-caps on the market, will it be the next token to explode? And if that is the case, which other meme coin could have the same potential?

MemeCore Price Analysis

At the time of writing, MemeCore is trading around the $0.64 level, and its market capitalization is upwards of $669 million. Its trading volume has surged by over 234% in the last 24 hours, and since last month, the MemeCore price has gone up by more than 60%, showcasing that the recent influx of buyers has led to a massive boost in its value.

Daily charts show that it is currently trading above its 14, 21, 35, 50, 100, and 200 MA. This sudden surge is accompanied by an RSI that is now in the overbought zone, with a score of 71.

What is the reason behind this token’s growth? Will it be able to sustain the momentum? To answer the latter, we cannot say for certain. The RSI is in the overbought zone, and the 3-hour chart has revealed that sellers have arrived to act rather quickly.

However, as for the answer to the former question, there are multiple elements at play. For one, the project has been very active on social media, which has revealed many partnerships. For instance, it has recently partnered with Corporation$DDDD, a pump platform, for ecosystem interconnection.

An extension of this social media buzz is also the recently released mascot for MemeCore. Known as Sato, it is a cute pixelated mascot that may also have driven more investors toward the MemeCore ecosystem.

In addition, competitions and other factors have further increased engagement within the MemeCore ecosystem.

This Meme Coin Could also Explode in 2025

MemeCore has a lot of charm, which has driven much of its growth so far. Another cryptocurrency that could experience a similar level of surge is Pepenode.

Just as MemeCore has demonstrated how utility can thrive within meme ecosystems, Pepenode is stepping forward with its own strong use case that has already captured investor attention.

At its core, Pepenode refines the traditional mining concept by introducing a virtual, gamified approach that blends utility with meme-driven engagement. Despite being early in its presale, it has already raised over $500K, signaling confidence in its roadmap and the potential of a new mining model.

The gamified presale is one of Pepenode’s most striking innovations. Participants gain access to “pepenodes,” virtual mining units that allow them to build rigs in a visually rich off-chain environment.

These rigs simulate mining activity, rewarding users based on the tier of nodes they acquire. Early presale investors gain the greatest advantages, unlocking advanced rigs with stronger opportunities to virtually mine popular meme coins such as Pepe and Fartcoin. Once the presale concludes and the Token Generation Event begins, the mining operations will shift fully on-chain, supported by a mobile-friendly application that extends accessibility.

This fusion of utility and meme culture has made Pepenode one of the more unique offerings on the market.

Analysts have praised its originality, calling it a project with the potential to become the next meme coin to explode in 2025, thanks to its “Mine to Earn” ecosystem and its creative gamified structure.

Visit Pepenode

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum: How a potential squeeze could push ETH to $5,000

Ethereum: How a potential squeeze could push ETH to $5,000

The post Ethereum: How a potential squeeze could push ETH to $5,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum outperformed other altcoin sectors as supply shrank and whale bets mounted. With transactions hitting records and ETH rebounding, the question remains: can this momentum spark a sustained rally? Ethereum [ETH] traded higher on the daily chart, logging modest gains over the past 24 hours. The altcoin continued to steer the season, extending its outperformance against Bitcoin [BTC]. The altcoin’s rally has been fueled by whale and institutional accumulation, with retail also joining the train. Most of the altcoin sectors had, however, shifted back to closing in the red. Ethereum vs. other altcoins Comparing ETH to other altcoin sectors, it showed clear leadership this month. ETH led with a performance reading of 0.20, slightly higher than those of Layer 2s (L2) and DeFi tokens. By mid-August, DeFi and L2s briefly led, but ETH reclaimed the lead into month-end. Naturally, DePin and AI tokens trailed just below. Source: Glassnode As Q3 2025 closed in, sectors such as gaming, AI, and staking posted losses. In fact, Ethereum stood out as the leader of capital rotation. Ethereum price rebounds On the weekly price action, ETH wicked to $4,900 before rejection. The spike signaled a potential rally, breaking a double top near $4,000. Recent price action tested the $4,400 zone, a recovery from the dip below $4,300. As of press time, ETH was only up by about 13%. Source: TradingView If ETH advanced toward $4,800, large liquidation clusters could trigger resets. On top of that, $7.23 billion in ETH short positions risked a squeeze, potentially propelling the price toward $5,000. Supply shrinks, whales bet big! Additionally, the supply of Ethereum was shrinking with whales, institutions, and retail scooping up more ETH. In fact, staking contributed to the supply shock, with nearly 30% of ETH staked. BlackRock reportedly accumulated nearly $1 billion worth of ETH…
NEAR
NEAR$2.427+0.33%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,797.69+0.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10332+3.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 01:09
Share
Ethereum Holds Crucial Support, How Soon Will ETH Hit $5k?

Ethereum Holds Crucial Support, How Soon Will ETH Hit $5k?

The post Ethereum Holds Crucial Support, How Soon Will ETH Hit $5k? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Ethereum maintained its position near the $4300 level, it showed potential for a breakout. Here’s all you need to know about Ethereum’s price action – how it’s shaping up and where it’s going. Ethereum maintained critical short-term support around $4,350 at press time. The level was decisive for momentum as the token traded within a narrow range. According to analyst observations, the chart’s structure showed potential for a breakout if buyers regained control near the resistance level. Was this setup enough for the next move higher? ETH price Remained in a Defined Trading Range The ETH price stayed between $4,183 and $4,933 during the recent period. This range defined market indecision. Repeated tests of resistance near $4,933 limited further upside. The psychological ceiling at $5,000 also capped gains. Support at $4,350 aligned with consolidation after several failed attempts to break higher. Analysts said this region was key because it combined technical support with market memory from earlier moves. If this level failed, downside pressure could have targeted $4,000, with extended retracements pointing toward $3,800. Charts indicated higher lows across the structure. That pattern showed that buyers remained present even after sharp fluctuations. A pattern resembling a “W” appeared on the chart. This technical setup often indicated accumulation before an upward breakout. If confirmed, the next stage could have opened the path toward $4,800 to $5,000. Source: X At the time of writing, the ETH price was around $4,400, representing monthly gains of about 15 percent compared with early August. Even with pullbacks, the token stayed higher than its late summer levels. Ethereum Price Depended on Holding $4,350 The $4,350 zone acted as a pivot point for near-term direction. If buyers defended this level, conditions favored another attempt at resistance. Analysts said sustained defense here increased the probability of a…
NEAR
NEAR$2.427+0.33%
Wormhole
W$0.08725+5.34%
Movement
MOVE$0.1226+1.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 01:08
Share
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4404+3.35%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01899+3.31%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum: How a potential squeeze could push ETH to $5,000

Ethereum Holds Crucial Support, How Soon Will ETH Hit $5k?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Cardano Price Forecast 2025: Can ADA Break $1 and Target $1.84?

XRP’s Whales Slow Down, Hinting at Significant Price Climb