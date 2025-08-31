MemeCore rallies 93%, hits $1.1 ATH – Are more gains likely?

Ethereum Holds Crucial Support, How Soon Will ETH Hit $5k?

As Ethereum maintained its position near the $4300 level, it showed potential for a breakout. Here's all you need to know about Ethereum's price action – how it's shaping up and where it's going. Ethereum maintained critical short-term support around $4,350 at press time. The level was decisive for momentum as the token traded within a narrow range. According to analyst observations, the chart's structure showed potential for a breakout if buyers regained control near the resistance level. Was this setup enough for the next move higher? ETH price Remained in a Defined Trading Range The ETH price stayed between $4,183 and $4,933 during the recent period. This range defined market indecision. Repeated tests of resistance near $4,933 limited further upside. The psychological ceiling at $5,000 also capped gains. Support at $4,350 aligned with consolidation after several failed attempts to break higher. Analysts said this region was key because it combined technical support with market memory from earlier moves. If this level failed, downside pressure could have targeted $4,000, with extended retracements pointing toward $3,800. Charts indicated higher lows across the structure. That pattern showed that buyers remained present even after sharp fluctuations. A pattern resembling a "W" appeared on the chart. This technical setup often indicated accumulation before an upward breakout. If confirmed, the next stage could have opened the path toward $4,800 to $5,000. Source: X At the time of writing, the ETH price was around $4,400, representing monthly gains of about 15 percent compared with early August. Even with pullbacks, the token stayed higher than its late summer levels. Ethereum Price Depended on Holding $4,350 The $4,350 zone acted as a pivot point for near-term direction. If buyers defended this level, conditions favored another attempt at resistance. Analysts said sustained defense here increased the probability of a…