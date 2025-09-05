Merlin Chain, CIMG Launch $55 Million $BTC Treasury Pilot ‘HODL+’

Merlin Chain, a Bitcoin-native L2 solution, has collaborated with CIMG Inc., a publicly traded firm focused on health as well as sales development. The partnership aims to introduce Institutional HODL+, a $55M pilot project for Bitcoin ($BTC) treasury. As the platform disclosed in its official announcement on X, the new Bitcoin treasury pilot project denotes one of the earliest instances where a Nasdaq-listed platform has initiated an on-chain $BTC treasury via a compliant structure. Additionally, this move also indicates a paradigm shift, making Bitcoin ($BTC) an institutional-grade asset rather than only a passive reserve.

Merlin Chain’s $55M Institutional HODL+ Offers Compliant $BTC Treasury Management

With the Institutional HODL+ project, Merlin endeavors to deliver a sustainable pathway for corporations to grow and manage $BTC holdings. In addition to this, the framework also presents Bitcoin’s potential to generate $BTC-dominated profits across over 20 blockchain ecosystems. Simultaneously, it also adheres to stringent compliance and robust custody standards.

As a result of this, Institutional HODL+ makes Merlin Chain a leading platform in developing a resilient infrastructure for Bitcoin adoption in the corporate sector. Additionally, the deployment of 500 $BTC shows the strategic move of CIMG Inc. to fortify and diversify its treasury apart from delving into new DeFi financial opportunities. At the same time, the partnership also signifies the rising institutional demand for blockchain-native yield models, setting a benchmark for other Nasdaq-listed firms.

What to Expect from This Partnership for Developers?

According to Merlin Chain, the Institutional HODL+’s launch brings several noteworthy opportunities for developers to expand and innovate with the robust BTCfi infrastructure. Hence, they can develop unique smart contracts, cross-chain tools for interaction with institutional-level Bitcoin treasuries. Overall, the project’s focus on yield generation, security, and compliance, offers a clear framework for builders to build revenue-generating, secure, and scalable solutions.