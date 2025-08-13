Mesh Adds RLUSD Support, Setting Stage for Merchant Adoption Surge

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 08:30
Ripple USD’s arrival on Mesh’s expansive crypto payments network signals a powerful step toward mainstream adoption, blending regulatory trust with seamless, stable digital transactions for global commerce.

RLUSD Joins Mesh’s Growing List of Supported Tokens

Mesh, a digital payments and crypto infrastructure provider, announced on Aug. 12, 2025, that it has integrated Ripple USD (RLUSD), the U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin from Ripple, into its payment ecosystem.

“We’re thrilled to officially support Ripple USD (RLUSD), the U.S.-dollar stablecoin issued by Ripple,” the company stated, adding:

RLUSD, launched in 2024, is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar and supported by reserves in cash, U.S. government bonds, and other cash-equivalent instruments. Ripple issues RLUSD through a New York limited purpose trust company, and monthly attestations by a licensed certified public accountant (CPA) verify its reserves.

The integration brings RLUSD into Mesh’s network of over 50 digital tokens, expanding payment options for both consumers and businesses. The company added: “With Mesh now supporting RLUSD, users can easily deposit, transfer, and pay using the stablecoin, and merchants can accept it at checkout.” Ripple highlights that RLUSD was built with transparency and compliance at its foundation, drawing on more than a decade of experience in payment security and fintech regulation.

This regulatory alignment, coupled with its reserve structure, sets RLUSD apart from many other stablecoins in circulation.

Market analysts suggest this move could drive adoption of RLUSD, particularly among merchants seeking stable, low-volatility digital payment options amid heightened scrutiny of the stablecoin sector. While critics point to risks such as centralization and reliance on regulatory bodies, supporters counter that such measures offer greater consumer protection and trust compared to algorithmic models. Mesh’s adoption underscores a broader industry trend toward integrating regulated, fiat-backed digital assets into mainstream payment solutions.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
