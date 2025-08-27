Meta launches California super PAC to push better AI rules

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/27 18:00
EPNS
PUSH$0.03625+0.94%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.127+9.20%
Metarace
META$0.000012-61.29%

Meta is creating a California super PAC to back state candidates who support fewer AI regulations and help the state stay a leader in AI innovation. The total commitment from Silicon Valley corporations and investors for the initiative could reach up to $200 million, signaling a new era of tech-driven political influence ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The new PAC, called Mobilizing Economic Transformation Across California, will spend tens of millions of dollars to back candidates from any party who support AI-friendly policies.

Meta supports candidates who promote AI growth

Meta launched a new California PAC to support state-level candidates who favor AI development over strict regulatory controls. The company wants to protect its interests in the AI industry and the billions of dollars invested in research, development, and product integration across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Meta AI. 

The tech firm said the current regulatory atmosphere in Sacramento risks slowing AI innovation and limiting businesses that want to deploy new technologies. It added that this could damage California’s reputation as the country’s central hub for technological progress.

Brian Rice, Meta’s Vice President of Public Policy and one of the PAC’s principal officers alongside Greg Maurer, highlighted the risk that overly strict legislation could hinder the state’s ability to lead in AI. They noted that “Sacramento’s regulatory environment could stifle innovation, block AI progress, and put California’s technology leadership at risk.”

Rice and other Meta executives say a PAC focused on California politics aims to support candidates who understand AI’s economic, social, and strategic importance to the state and the broader US. The company wants individuals who will defend policies that promote responsible innovation while protecting public interests like parental control over children’s tech use and ethical standards for AI deployment. 

The tech firm’s political spending will give the company much influence in the lead-up to the 2026 governor’s race and other state elections because its political spending places it among the top contributors in California.

But it’s not only Meta that seems to be interested in influencing the state’s politics. Other major technology and venture capital firms like Uber, Airbnb, and Andreessen Horowitz have created similar PACs or supported political initiatives that promote business-friendly and AI-friendly policies. 

Meta enters California politics to influence AI rules

California is one of the biggest battlegrounds for technology policy in the United States. Lawmakers are already reviewing more than 50 AI-related bills, ranging from large language models to consumer protection and online safety standards.

These new rules are putting pressure on companies like Meta because they could affect the speed of innovation and deployment of AI-powered products. There’s a lot at stake, and the company is prepared to invest a lot of its resources to influence the future policies that will govern AI and digital tech. 

Governor Gavin Newsom publicly supported AI growth and advocated for “appropriate guardrails” to protect consumers, prevent misuse, and maintain ethical standards. The governor stressed the state’s responsibility to promote innovation and ensure the developments are useful to the public, and protect communities. 

Meta’s Vice Presidents of Public Policy, Brian Rice and Greg Maurer, will oversee the operations of the new PAC, including candidate support and strategic spending decisions. Analysts say the PAC could release candidate slates before the 2026 election to influence high-profile contests like the governor’s seat. 

The company’s move is just part of a growing trend of political initiatives by tech firms like Andreessen Horowitz and OpenAI President Greg Brockman’s ‘Leading the Future’. This initiative wants to counter strict AI laws and ensure innovations occur in a favorable AI environment. Encode’s Californians for Responsible Artificial Intelligence also wants to play a more active role in state politics by advocating for bills that favor ethical AI use, transparency, and public safety.

Together, these efforts show that California has become an important space where tech firms, investors, policymakers, and advocacy groups all want to influence the rules that will change AI’s future. 

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

BlockDAG has surged into 2025 as one of the year’s most talked-about projects, raising more than $385 million in its […] The post Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing? appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10074+0.50%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/27 18:00
Share
Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Investors are always searching for the top altcoin to buy now. While the market is full of choices, three names stand out: Bitcoin, Solana, and MAGACOIN FINANCE. Each brings something different to the table, but all are being ranked as strong picks for 2025 and beyond. Here’s a breakdown of why these three coins are [...] The post Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005615+7.27%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/27 18:20
Share
Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

PANews reported on August 27th that QCP Capital, a Singapore-based crypto investment firm, published a statement stating that the Federal Reserve's independence is under scrutiny, and that Trump may assemble a team more aligned with his own views to push for a more dovish policy. Currently, Bowman, Waller, and Milan are widely believed to be leaning toward Trump's support. If Governor Lisa Cook is removed, the number of Federal Reserve Board members aligned with Trump will reach four, even before the appointments of the two vice chairs and the next chair are finalized. Following the Jackson Hole meeting, the Fed has become more concerned about the slowing job market, the severe employment situation, and the risk of accelerating hyperinflation, setting the stage for a September rate cut. Nvidia, a bellwether for AI trading, released its earnings report after the market closed today. The "Mag7," comprising Nvidia and seven other major tech stocks, accounts for approximately 33% of the S&P 500 index. Their performance and guidance will be key to monitoring the impact of AI spending on revenue growth. However, Nvidia faces increasing headwinds. An MIT study shows that 95% of AI projects are unprofitable, and the next generation of large language models has diminishing returns on scale. Recent weakness in the cryptocurrency sector is linked to selling by large holders. If US stocks continue to decline, confidence in Bitcoin among traditional financial asset allocators could be impacted, potentially triggering a new round of risk reduction.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.447+2.49%
Vice
VICE$0.01302-3.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10074+0.50%
Share
PANews2025/08/27 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

USDJPY Forecast: UBS Unveils Pivotal Ceiling at 148-150

Panora Successfully Raises Fresh Capital to Become Aptos’ Ultimate DeFi Super App