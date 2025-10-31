The post Meta Plummets After Trump Bill’s $16 Billion Tax Charge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Meta shares dropped by more than 12% as trading opened Thursday, pacing what would be the company’s largest single-day loss in years after a nearly $16 billion tax charge lowered its quarterly earnings well below Wall Street’s forecasts. Earnings fell significantly below Wall Street’s expectations, though Meta said it would have exceeded projections before the tax charge. Getty Images Key Facts Shares of Meta fell 12.3% to around $658.50 after the bell rang Thursday morning, the largest intraday loss for the stock since a 24.5% decline in October 2022. Meta on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings per share of $1.05, 84% below economists’ projections of $6.72, according to FactSet, despite revenue of $51.2 billion, above estimates of $49.5 billion. The 83% dip in EPS over the previous year ($6.03) was marked by a one-time tax charge of $15.9 billion because of President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Meta said, noting it expects a “significant reduction” in its U.S. federal cash tax payments for the rest of 2025 and future years. Without the tax charge, Meta said earnings per share would have been $7.25. The company raised its guidance for capital expenditures from between $66 billion and $72 billion to between $70 billion and $72 billion, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company is “aggressively” preparing for the arrival of superintelligence, which Zuckerberg said Meta would be “ideally positioned for a generational paradigm shift in many large opportunities.” Meta’s Reality Labs unit, responsible for developing the company’s VR headsets and AI smart glasses with Ray-Ban and Oakley, recorded an operating loss of $4.4 billion after generating $470 million in sales, just ahead of Wall Street’s expectations that the division would lose $5.1 billion on $316 million in revenue. Microsoft Stumbles After Reporting Earnings—while Alphabet Rises Microsoft shares decreased 2.2%… The post Meta Plummets After Trump Bill’s $16 Billion Tax Charge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Meta shares dropped by more than 12% as trading opened Thursday, pacing what would be the company’s largest single-day loss in years after a nearly $16 billion tax charge lowered its quarterly earnings well below Wall Street’s forecasts. Earnings fell significantly below Wall Street’s expectations, though Meta said it would have exceeded projections before the tax charge. Getty Images Key Facts Shares of Meta fell 12.3% to around $658.50 after the bell rang Thursday morning, the largest intraday loss for the stock since a 24.5% decline in October 2022. Meta on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings per share of $1.05, 84% below economists’ projections of $6.72, according to FactSet, despite revenue of $51.2 billion, above estimates of $49.5 billion. The 83% dip in EPS over the previous year ($6.03) was marked by a one-time tax charge of $15.9 billion because of President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Meta said, noting it expects a “significant reduction” in its U.S. federal cash tax payments for the rest of 2025 and future years. Without the tax charge, Meta said earnings per share would have been $7.25. The company raised its guidance for capital expenditures from between $66 billion and $72 billion to between $70 billion and $72 billion, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company is “aggressively” preparing for the arrival of superintelligence, which Zuckerberg said Meta would be “ideally positioned for a generational paradigm shift in many large opportunities.” Meta’s Reality Labs unit, responsible for developing the company’s VR headsets and AI smart glasses with Ray-Ban and Oakley, recorded an operating loss of $4.4 billion after generating $470 million in sales, just ahead of Wall Street’s expectations that the division would lose $5.1 billion on $316 million in revenue. Microsoft Stumbles After Reporting Earnings—while Alphabet Rises Microsoft shares decreased 2.2%…