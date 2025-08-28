Metafyed Completes $5.5 Million Funding for Asia's RWA Tokenization Market

PANews reported on August 28th that Metafyed has successfully raised $5.5 million in funding to expand its tokenized real-world asset (RWA) market. Investors include blockchain investors and venture DAOs such as Block Tides and Positive Venture DAO, with additional support from Cyberport Hong Kong, Draper, and the Stellar Development Foundation. Metafyed is committed to leveraging blockchain, smart contracts, and AI-powered compliance scoring.
