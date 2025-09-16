Metallica Brings Two Bestselling Albums Back To The Charts Together

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 20:52
Metallica’s Master of Puppets and Ride the Lightning reenter the U.K.’s Rock & Metal Albums chart side-by-side, while “Enter Sandman” and “Nothing Else Matters” both climb. WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 20: Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich, Rob Trujillo, and James Hetfield of Metallica attend the 2024 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song presentation to Elton John and Bernie Taupin by the Library of Congress at DAR Constitution Hall on March 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

WireImage

Some weeks, Metallica appears on multiple charts in the United Kingdom, thanks to generation-defining albums and some of the most successful songs in hard rock history. In other instances, including this frame, the group only appears on rock-specific rosters, as continued purchases of some of the band’s most famous works never stop. Two tracks from Metallica appear on the same tally together and climb as a pair of bestselling albums return.

Two Classic Metallica Albums Return

Metallica fills two spaces on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart, the list of the bestselling full-lengths and EPs in those styles throughout the U.K. Coincidentally, Master of Puppets and Ride the Lightning reenter next to one another, settling at Nos. 33 and 34, respectively.

Metallica’s History on the Chart

In another coincidence, both Master of Puppets and Ride the Lightning last appeared on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart on the list dated June 12. Master of Puppets appeared at No. 35 and then fell away, while Ride the Lightning reentered at No. 38 and then slipped back off. Both sets had been missing for almost a year.

Metallica’s Former No. 1 Album

Between the two, Master of Puppets is the more successful on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart. The full-length peaked at No. 1 — it is one of many leaders from Metallica — and has now spent 146 weeks on the list. Ride the Lightning stalled in the runner-up space and has accrued 78 stays somewhere on the roster.

“Enter Sandman” and “Nothing Else Matters” Both Climb

Just as is the case on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart, Metallica claims a pair of spots on the Official Rock & Metal Singles tally. Both “Enter Sandman” and “Nothing Else Matters” climb from where they sat last frame. “Enter Sandman” inches north one space to No. 9, while “Nothing Else Matters” improves from No. 38 to No. 23. Both tunes have spent hundreds of frames on the roster, with “Enter Sandman” racking up 776 turns while “Nothing Else Matters” reaches 425 as of this latest moment.

