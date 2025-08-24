Metallica’s Radio Record May Be Broken In A Few Days

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 22:09
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3734+4.59%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.05005-10.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020455-7.54%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03777-3.10%
ROCK
ROCK$0.02865-0.24%
MAY
MAY$0.04791-0.37%

Foo Fighters’ “Today’s Song” rises to No. 2 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, nearing what could be the band’s fifteenth No. 1 on the list. UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 01: Photo of Cliff BURTON and METALLICA and Kirk HAMMETT and James HETFIELD and Lars ULRICH; L-R: Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Cliff Burton – posed, studio, group shot (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)

Redferns

A few weeks ago, the Foo Fighters returned with a brand new single titled “Today’s Song.” The track arrived with little warning, and the band has been mum about whether this is a standalone cut or the beginning of a new chapter.

“Today’s Song” has turned out to be another huge hit for the group, especially at rock radio across the United States. The tune has already reached No. 1 on one Billboard tally, and this frame it inches closer to doing so on a second list.

If the Foo Fighters can climb all the way to the peak position on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, the band will break out of a tie with one of the most beloved rock acts ever — and that could happen in just a matter of days.

Foo Fighters Push “Today’s Song” to No. 2

“Today’s Song” rises from No. 3 to No. 2 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, a new high point for the single on the Billboard ranking, which focuses on the most successful tunes across stations that play the subgenre known as mainstream rock.

In the span of just seven weeks, “Today’s Song” has vaulted all the way to the runner-up space on the Mainstream Rock Airplay list, and the Foo Fighters could claim a new No. 1 in a few days when Billboard publishes its next set of rankings—or perhaps in the coming several weeks.

Foo Fighters May Soon Beat Metallica

If “Today’s Song” does leap into first place, the Foo Fighters will score a milestone fifteenth No. 1, becoming just the fourth act to do so.

Foo Fighters and Metallica are currently tied for the fourth-most No. 1s of all time on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, with 14 apiece. Shinedown leads all acts with 20 champions, followed by Three Days Grace with 19, and Five Finger Death Punch with 16.

Foo Fighters Keep “Today’s Song” at No. 1

As “Today’s Song” improves its standing to No. 2 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, the cut also holds at No. 1 on the Rock & Alternative Airplay list. The Foo Fighters sit at No. 4 on the Alternative Airplay roster, while the popular tune declines on the Adult Alternative Airplay tally.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/24/metallicas-radio-record-may-be-broken-in-a-few-days/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT 's "recording mode" has been officially launched for Pro , Enterprise , and Edu users, and currently supports macOS desktop
Mode Network
MODE$0.002327+20.13%
Propy
PRO$0.7556+2.31%
EDU Coin
EDU$0.1428+2.29%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:41
Share
Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

PANews reported on June 19 that Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences for the attack.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0658-5.59%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 13:04
Share
Contradictory Claims Surround Altcoin Said to Earn $2.79 Billion – Founder Confirms, but Problems Appear to Exist

Contradictory Claims Surround Altcoin Said to Earn $2.79 Billion – Founder Confirms, but Problems Appear to Exist

The post Contradictory Claims Surround Altcoin Said to Earn $2.79 Billion – Founder Confirms, but Problems Appear to Exist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The claim that “Aave will receive 7% of the WLFI token supply,” which is trending in the cryptocurrency market, was denied by the WLFI team, according to Wu Blockchain. Speaking to WuBlockchain, the team stated that this information was “false and unfounded.” The allegations emerged after a community member posted on the X platform. The post referenced a previously published proposal suggesting that AaveDAO would receive 20% of the protocol fees generated from WLFI Aave v3 and approximately 7% of the total WLFI supply. Following these discussions, Aave founder Stani.eth responded “yes” to the question in a comment on X, claiming that an agreement had been reached, and described community rumors as the “art of the agreement.” According to the rumors, Aave’s alleged 7% token share is valued at approximately $2.79 billion. For comparison, AAVE’s current fully diluted market capitalization (FV) is $5.9 billion. At the time of writing, AAVE is trading at $354, a 7.5% increase in the last 24 hours. AAVE’s total market capitalization stands at $5.3 billion. Chart showing the rise in AAVE price over the past week. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/contradictory-claims-surround-altcoin-said-to-earn-2-79-billion-founder-confirms-but-problems-appear-to-exist/
WLFI
WLFI$----%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006099-1.51%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01375-3.44%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 22:37
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

Contradictory Claims Surround Altcoin Said to Earn $2.79 Billion – Founder Confirms, but Problems Appear to Exist

Ex-US top regulator warns of conflicts of interest as Senate weighs market structure

Ethereum Jumps 25% in August, but History Warns of a Risky September