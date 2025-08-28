Metalpha Taps AMINA Bank to Bring Crypto Equity Funds Into Hong Kong

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/28 18:28
TLDR:

  • Metalpha partnered with AMINA Bank to launch Principal Fund I, expanding regulated crypto equity access in Hong Kong.
  • The fund invests in listed crypto firms like Coinbase, Circle, and MicroStrategy alongside Hong Kong-based companies.
  • LSQ Capital, Metalpha’s licensed Hong Kong subsidiary, manages the product under SFC rules for professional investors.
  • Principal Fund I has delivered over 20% outperformance against its benchmark since August 2024 inception.

Crypto investment in Hong Kong just gained a new entry point. Two financial firms are teaming up to roll out a regulated equity product tied to the digital asset industry. The deal comes at a time when professional investors are demanding structured access.

Institutional appetite for crypto-related products keeps rising across Asia. This latest move brings a mix of traditional finance and blockchain exposure under one roof.

Crypto Equity Fund Expands Regulated Access in Hong Kong

On August 28, Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd. announced a partnership with Swiss-based AMINA Bank AG, according to a company release. The bank, licensed by Switzerland’s financial regulator, will extend its services into Hong Kong through its local unit.

The first product is Principal Fund I, designed to give professional investors equity exposure to leading crypto-related companies. The portfolio includes shares of Coinbase, Circle, and MicroStrategy from the US, alongside blockchain-linked firms listed in Hong Kong. 

LSQ Capital, Metalpha’s licensed Hong Kong subsidiary, manages the fund under the oversight of the city’s Securities and Futures Commission.

The minimum entry for investors is set at one million US dollars. The strategy goes beyond simple exposure, using derivatives to adjust for volatility while targeting stronger returns than Bitcoin itself. Data from the company shows the fund has already outpaced its benchmark by more than 20 percent since August 2024.

Executives from both sides said the collaboration builds on Hong Kong’s focus on regulated financial infrastructure. The market is opening wider to family offices, institutions, and ultra-high-net-worth investors seeking structured products in the digital asset space.

Institutional Demand Drives New Market Strategy

The backdrop for this launch is a global surge in demand for regulated crypto exposure. According to Metalpha, US Bitcoin ETFs reached record inflows, with more than 150 billion dollars under management since early 2024.

Michael Benz, AMINA’s Head of Asia-Pacific, described the city as moving from infrastructure building to broader adoption among professional investors. The new fund, he said, aims to deliver the kind of structured solutions that this audience requires.

Industry observers note that the fund gives investors a way to access crypto price exposure without directly holding volatile assets. By anchoring returns to listed companies tied to blockchain growth, the approach lowers operational risks while opening regulated pathways.

Both firms confirmed that Principal Fund I is the first in a planned series of wealth products. Future launches are expected to expand beyond equities as the partnership develops new strategies to match market demand.

The post Metalpha Taps AMINA Bank to Bring Crypto Equity Funds Into Hong Kong appeared first on Blockonomi.

