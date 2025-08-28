MetaMask Adds Google and Apple Login for Wallets

The “social login” option allows millions of potential users to open a crypto wallet without going through the traditional, more complex setup process.

Instead of manually writing down seed phrases during registration, the system generates them in the background, while users log in with their accounts and set a personal password.

Simpler Access, Same Responsibility

MetaMask says the feature lowers entry barriers for newcomers but stresses that wallet security still depends on users. If recovery keywords or passwords are lost, accounts cannot be restored.

The company emphasized that despite the easier login, responsibility for safeguarding access remains entirely with wallet holders.

Roadmap Expansions Ahead

The update comes as MetaMask prepares further upgrades in 2025, including expanded support for Bitcoin and Solana networks and long-term plans to reduce or remove gas fees. Together, these steps reflect MetaMask’s effort to stay ahead of competitors by improving usability while still keeping users in control of their assets.

