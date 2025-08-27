MetaMask adds Google and Apple logins to streamline wallet setup

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 01:16
GET
GET$0.009693-2.35%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003471+3.36%
Movement
MOVE$0.1227+0.49%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017608-10.12%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1231+3.61%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02719-0.54%

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

MetaMask, the self-custodial crypto wallet developed by Consensys, introduced a new “social login” feature that allows users to create, back up and restore wallets using Google or Apple accounts.

The service is powered by Web3Auth, a third-party authentication provider. MetaMask said support for additional login options will follow.

The update eliminates the need to manually manage a 12-word secret recovery phrase, long considered a major barrier for new users entering crypto. Instead, users can authenticate with a familiar login and password to access their assets across devices.

MetaMask emphasized that users can set up both methods, retaining the option of a recovery phrase alongside social login.

According to MetaMask, the feature is already available on the browser extension (version 13.0.0 and above), with mobile support expected soon. MetaMask said the move aims to “remove friction for onboarding” and give users “a safer, simpler way to start their Web3 journey.”

Wallets linked to Google or Apple accounts automatically sync networks, tokens and accounts across devices, reducing friction for onboarding. Still, the system introduces trade-offs.

While social logins may feel easier, they create dependencies on third-party providers and raise new questions about privacy, security and centralization. If users lose access to their connected social accounts, wallet recovery could be difficult — though retaining a recovery phrase as backup mitigates the risk.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/metamask-wallet-social-accounts

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00685-0.58%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Share
Why Your Phone's AI is Slow: A Story of Sparse Neurons and Finicky Flash Storage

Why Your Phone's AI is Slow: A Story of Sparse Neurons and Finicky Flash Storage

This analysis breaks down on-device LLM inference challenges, from compute stages to the unique performance quirks of smartphone storage.
Large Language Model
LLM$0.0014113-16.38%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1228+3.28%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002731-6.15%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/26 23:19
Share
Minecraft, Engineering, and The Incremental Mindset

Minecraft, Engineering, and The Incremental Mindset

Minecraft is a game that has become a huge hit with children and adults alike. The game has changed the way many of us think about software development. It has also changed how we think about how we build software and the tools we use.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.3973+1.33%
THINK Token
THINK$0.019-8.43%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/26 20:00
Share

Trending News

More

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Why Your Phone's AI is Slow: A Story of Sparse Neurons and Finicky Flash Storage

Minecraft, Engineering, and The Incremental Mindset

Donald Trump Jr.’s 1789 Capital Makes ‘Double-Digit Millions’ Bet on Polymarket

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information