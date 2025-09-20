The post MetaMask Could Soon Offer Hyperliquid Perps Trading with USDC Deposits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MetaMask is testing an in-wallet feature for Hyperliquid perpetuals, allowing stablecoin deposits and real-time fee tracking. Non-custodial crypto wallet MetaMask is working on letting users trade Hyperliquid’s perpetual futures directly from the mobile app. The feature, first disclosed in a July GitHub update, adds a deposit flow for the USDC stablecoin, letting users fund their Hyperliquid trading accounts without leaving the wallet. It includes minimum deposit rules — 5 USDC on mainnet, 10 on testnet — as well as fee previews, and transaction tracking, according to a Github pull request. The integration, initially planned for release in version 7.53.0, still hasn’t shown up in 7.54.0, possibly because MetaMask is waiting to announce it at Token2049 on Oct. 1-2, especially after the Hypurr team teased the collaboration in a Sept. 18 post on X. Consensys, the firm behind MetaMask, did not respond to The Defiant’s request for comment. Alongside the Hyperliquid integration, MetaMask is also planning to launch its own token, MASK. In an interview with The Block, Consensys CEO Joe Lubin confirmed the token is coming and might arrive “sooner than you would expect right now.” The MASK announcement comes just a week after Lubin said that holding LINEA could open “further rewards opportunities, mostly in other tokens.” He added that MetaMask and Linea are already working together to make these rewards possible, though timing and amounts are still unclear. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/metamask-could-soon-offer-hyperliquid-perps-trading-with-usdc-deposits The post MetaMask Could Soon Offer Hyperliquid Perps Trading with USDC Deposits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MetaMask is testing an in-wallet feature for Hyperliquid perpetuals, allowing stablecoin deposits and real-time fee tracking. Non-custodial crypto wallet MetaMask is working on letting users trade Hyperliquid’s perpetual futures directly from the mobile app. The feature, first disclosed in a July GitHub update, adds a deposit flow for the USDC stablecoin, letting users fund their Hyperliquid trading accounts without leaving the wallet. It includes minimum deposit rules — 5 USDC on mainnet, 10 on testnet — as well as fee previews, and transaction tracking, according to a Github pull request. The integration, initially planned for release in version 7.53.0, still hasn’t shown up in 7.54.0, possibly because MetaMask is waiting to announce it at Token2049 on Oct. 1-2, especially after the Hypurr team teased the collaboration in a Sept. 18 post on X. Consensys, the firm behind MetaMask, did not respond to The Defiant’s request for comment. Alongside the Hyperliquid integration, MetaMask is also planning to launch its own token, MASK. In an interview with The Block, Consensys CEO Joe Lubin confirmed the token is coming and might arrive “sooner than you would expect right now.” The MASK announcement comes just a week after Lubin said that holding LINEA could open “further rewards opportunities, mostly in other tokens.” He added that MetaMask and Linea are already working together to make these rewards possible, though timing and amounts are still unclear. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/metamask-could-soon-offer-hyperliquid-perps-trading-with-usdc-deposits