MetaMask launches social login feature using Google and Apple accounts for wallet access

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 06:52
Threshold
T$0.01618+3.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018768-0.49%
SEED
SEED$0.001032+0.38%
SPACE ID
ID$0.1613+5.77%
Everscale
EVER$0.00984+0.71%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02728+4.48%

MetaMask introduced a social login feature on Aug. 26, allowing users to create and manage crypto wallets using Google or Apple accounts.

According to the announcement, the initiative aims to eliminate the complexity of traditional 12-word seed phrases in its latest crypto adoption initiative.

The self-custodial wallet service streamlined wallet creation into two steps: signing in with a Google o r Apple ID and creating a unique password. Users can then access their wallets without manually managing Secret Recovery Phrases (SRP), which MetaMask generates and stores securely behind the scenes.

MetaMask stated:

The company added that the social login feature addresses a primary obstacle for crypto newcomers: managing complex seed phrases to secure wallet access.

Keeping it self-custodial

The social login system preserves MetaMask’s self-custodial nature while reducing user friction.

No single entity, including MetaMask, can access all components needed to retrieve users’ Secret Recovery Phrases. Only the combination of social credentials and the user’s unique password can unlock the SRP on local devices.

The architecture ensures that social credentials work in conjunction with user passwords to unlock locally stored wallet information.

The system combines “Web2 familiarity with Web3 security,” according to the company, providing seamless wallet management without compromising asset control.

MetaMask emphasized that wallet security depends on users creating and managing secure passwords. Lost passwords cannot be recovered, maintaining the non-custodial principles that distinguish crypto wallets from traditional financial accounts.

Broader adoption strategy

The social login launch follows MetaMask’s Aug. 21 announcement of its planned stablecoin, MetaMask USD (mUSD), developed in collaboration with Stripe-owned Bridge and decentralized platform M0.

The stablecoin will debut on Ethereum and layer-2 blockchain Linea. It is backed 1:1 by dollar-equivalent assets and integrated into major DeFi protocols.

Mentioned in this article
Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/metamask-launches-social-login-feature-using-google-and-apple-accounts-for-wallet-access/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: Crypto market pulls back across the board, Ethereum nearly halved since the beginning of the year

Trading time: Crypto market pulls back across the board, Ethereum nearly halved since the beginning of the year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Share
PANews2025/03/11 14:30
Share
Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

In order to remove integration drift, this research presents DeRO, a unique dead reckoning architecture that replaces the conventional function of accelerometers as the principal sensor for position determination with the Doppler velocity of a 4D FMCW radar. It incorporates this with gyroscope data and updates a Kalman filter using accelerometer tilt and radar range measurements. By lowering position error by 47%, this system performs noticeably better than the most advanced radar-inertial techniques.
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1772+13.15%
Drift Protocol
DRIFT$0.5236+3.33%
DappRadar
RADAR$0.001823-3.18%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/27 04:47
Share
Medical Image Retrieval Needs a New Benchmark

Medical Image Retrieval Needs a New Benchmark

This paper establishes a benchmark for 3D content-based image retrieval (CBIR) in medical imaging using the TotalSegmentator dataset. It evaluates supervised embeddings trained on medical images against self-supervised embeddings from non-medical datasets, testing retrieval at both organ and region levels. By introducing a late interaction re-ranking method inspired by text retrieval, the study achieves near-perfect recall across diverse anatomical structures. The results provide a much-needed benchmark and roadmap for future development of AI-powered medical image retrieval systems, enabling more reliable, precise, and efficient radiology workflows.
NEAR
NEAR$2.507+4.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10156+1.57%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.0009-12.62%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/27 05:35
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Crypto market pulls back across the board, Ethereum nearly halved since the beginning of the year

Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

Medical Image Retrieval Needs a New Benchmark

KindlyMD Bitcoin Investment: Strategic $5 Billion Plan Unveiled

US DOJ files to seize $225M in crypto tied to pig butchering schemes