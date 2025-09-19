MetaMask MASK Token Coming Sooner Than Expected, Says ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin

MetaMask will launch its MASK token sooner than expected, ending years of speculation, said Ethereum co-founder and ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin.

Lubin’s comments, made on The Block’s ‘The Crypto Beat’ podcast, mark the first concrete confirmation that the token, long discussed in the Ethereum community, will be launched soon.

MetaMask, the leading Ethereum wallet used to store crypto and access decentralized apps, will use MASK to support certain platform features.

“The MASK token is coming — it may come sooner than you would expect right now,” Lubin said. “ConsenSys is supporting the Ethereum ecosystem to move toward gradual decentralization through MetaMask, Infura, and Linea.”

In the crypto space, the possibility of MetaMask issuing a token has gradually risen since 2021, with suggestions from the major engineer Eric Marks proposing the introduction of a community ownership structure through a token.

Earlier this year, co-founder Dan Finlay confirmed that MASK, if launched, would be promoted directly inside the wallet, ensuring visibility from day one.

MetaMask Token Launch Backed By 30M Wallet Users

Since its development, Consensys has been quietly enhancing MetaMask, streamlining the interface, and rolling out new features, including portfolio tracking, tighter security, and smoother integrations.

The introduction of the MASK token thus comes as a natural fit with the firm’s commitment to decentralization and empowering users.

Investors are now predicting that the MASK token will be tied to governance and serve as a means of offering incentives for active users.

The wallet’s massive reach provides a solid platform for the token’s launch. As of mid-2025, MetaMask reported over 30 million monthly active users, making it the top non-custodial wallet for Ethereum and compatible blockchains.

In addition, integration with ConsenSys’s Layer 2 network Linea could make MASK a key player in scaling Ethereum, giving it both utility and value added potential. Some community members also expect a retroactive airdrop to early MetaMask users, though no official details have been confirmed.

Alongside token developments, MetaMask has recently released its own stablecoin, mUSD, backed 1:1 by the US dollar or short-term Treasury assets.

The new stablecoin is live on the Ethereum mainnet and the Layer 2 network Linea.

It comes amid a stablecoin boom that was sparked by the passage of the GENIUS Act in the US, which provides clarity on stablecoin regulations, reducing legal risks for such initiatives.

Related News: