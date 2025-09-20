The post MetaMask Moves Beyond Storage With Plans for Derivatives Access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 20 September 2025 | 09:00 The line between wallets and exchanges is blurring, and MetaMask may soon accelerate that shift. Industry chatter and fresh GitHub code suggest the wallet is preparing to integrate Hyperliquid’s perpetual futures, a move that could transform the way millions of users interact with crypto. Why This Matters For most of its history, MetaMask has been a gateway to decentralized apps — a tool for storing tokens, signing transactions, and connecting to protocols. But the rumored integration would pull a key exchange function directly into the wallet: derivatives trading. That shift could challenge centralized exchanges by removing one of DeFi’s biggest frictions — forcing users to juggle separate platforms for storage and trading. Signs of What’s Coming Developers appear to be testing functionality that lets users deposit USDC from MetaMask straight into Hyperliquid accounts. The timing is telling: the wallet only recently launched its own mUSD stablecoin, while speculation swirls around a native token release and potential points campaign. Together, these signals paint a picture of a wallet evolving into a complete trading hub. A Growing Trend MetaMask wouldn’t be alone. Rival Phantom integrated Hyperliquid perpetuals earlier this year, giving Solana users access to leverage and 100+ markets without leaving the app. Analysts expect MetaMask to follow a similar path but at far greater scale, given its reach across multiple blockchains. Meanwhile, Hyperliquid itself is gathering momentum. Circle recently invested in the project and launched native USDC on HyperEVM, strengthening the rails that make in-wallet perpetuals feasible. Market Speculation Observers are already gaming out the impact. Market commentator Ryan believes daily trading on Hyperliquid — currently around $8–10 billion — could double if MetaMask rolls out perpetuals to its massive user base. Others, like fund manager Ricardo Amatto, argue the bigger story is structural: wallets… The post MetaMask Moves Beyond Storage With Plans for Derivatives Access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 20 September 2025 | 09:00 The line between wallets and exchanges is blurring, and MetaMask may soon accelerate that shift. Industry chatter and fresh GitHub code suggest the wallet is preparing to integrate Hyperliquid’s perpetual futures, a move that could transform the way millions of users interact with crypto. Why This Matters For most of its history, MetaMask has been a gateway to decentralized apps — a tool for storing tokens, signing transactions, and connecting to protocols. But the rumored integration would pull a key exchange function directly into the wallet: derivatives trading. That shift could challenge centralized exchanges by removing one of DeFi’s biggest frictions — forcing users to juggle separate platforms for storage and trading. Signs of What’s Coming Developers appear to be testing functionality that lets users deposit USDC from MetaMask straight into Hyperliquid accounts. The timing is telling: the wallet only recently launched its own mUSD stablecoin, while speculation swirls around a native token release and potential points campaign. Together, these signals paint a picture of a wallet evolving into a complete trading hub. A Growing Trend MetaMask wouldn’t be alone. Rival Phantom integrated Hyperliquid perpetuals earlier this year, giving Solana users access to leverage and 100+ markets without leaving the app. Analysts expect MetaMask to follow a similar path but at far greater scale, given its reach across multiple blockchains. Meanwhile, Hyperliquid itself is gathering momentum. Circle recently invested in the project and launched native USDC on HyperEVM, strengthening the rails that make in-wallet perpetuals feasible. Market Speculation Observers are already gaming out the impact. Market commentator Ryan believes daily trading on Hyperliquid — currently around $8–10 billion — could double if MetaMask rolls out perpetuals to its massive user base. Others, like fund manager Ricardo Amatto, argue the bigger story is structural: wallets…

MetaMask Moves Beyond Storage With Plans for Derivatives Access

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 14:01
Threshold
T$0.01685-0.94%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1289-1.45%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001845-6.05%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0136-4.36%
Fintech
  • 20 September 2025
  • |
  • 09:00

The line between wallets and exchanges is blurring, and MetaMask may soon accelerate that shift.

Industry chatter and fresh GitHub code suggest the wallet is preparing to integrate Hyperliquid’s perpetual futures, a move that could transform the way millions of users interact with crypto.

Why This Matters

For most of its history, MetaMask has been a gateway to decentralized apps — a tool for storing tokens, signing transactions, and connecting to protocols. But the rumored integration would pull a key exchange function directly into the wallet: derivatives trading. That shift could challenge centralized exchanges by removing one of DeFi’s biggest frictions — forcing users to juggle separate platforms for storage and trading.

Signs of What’s Coming

Developers appear to be testing functionality that lets users deposit USDC from MetaMask straight into Hyperliquid accounts. The timing is telling: the wallet only recently launched its own mUSD stablecoin, while speculation swirls around a native token release and potential points campaign. Together, these signals paint a picture of a wallet evolving into a complete trading hub.

A Growing Trend

MetaMask wouldn’t be alone. Rival Phantom integrated Hyperliquid perpetuals earlier this year, giving Solana users access to leverage and 100+ markets without leaving the app. Analysts expect MetaMask to follow a similar path but at far greater scale, given its reach across multiple blockchains.

Meanwhile, Hyperliquid itself is gathering momentum. Circle recently invested in the project and launched native USDC on HyperEVM, strengthening the rails that make in-wallet perpetuals feasible.

Market Speculation

Observers are already gaming out the impact. Market commentator Ryan believes daily trading on Hyperliquid — currently around $8–10 billion — could double if MetaMask rolls out perpetuals to its massive user base. Others, like fund manager Ricardo Amatto, argue the bigger story is structural: wallets are no longer just vaults, but are morphing into full trading terminals that could start to siphon liquidity from centralized exchanges.

The Future of DeFi Access

MetaMask hasn’t set a date, though some speculate the reveal could come at the Token 2049 Conference. Regardless of the timeline, the direction seems clear. Wallets are becoming more than interfaces — they’re evolving into the front line of crypto trading itself.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/metamask-moves-beyond-storage-with-plans-for-derivatives-access/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason

Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason

The post Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shibarium, the layer-2 blockchain of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem, is battling to stay active. Shibarium has slipped from hitting transaction milestones to struggling to record any transactions on its platform, a development that could severely impact SHIB. Shibarium transactions crash from millions to near zero As per Shibariumscan data, the total daily transactions on Shibarium as of Sept. 16 stood at 11,600. This volume of transactions reflects how low the transaction count has dropped for the L2, whose daily average ranged between 3.5 million and 4 million last month. However, in the last week of August, daily transaction volume on Shibarium lost momentum, slipping from 1.3 million to 9,590 as of Aug. 28. This pattern has lingered for much of September, with the highest peak so far being on Sept. 5, when it posted 1.26 million transactions. The low user engagement has greatly affected the transaction count in recent days. In addition, the security breach over the weekend by malicious attackers on Shibarium has probably worsened issues. Although developer Kaal Dhairya reassured the community that the attack to steal millions of BONE tokens was successfully prevented, users’ confidence appears shaken. This has also impacted the price outlook for Shiba Inu, the ecosystem’s native token. Following reports of the malicious attack on Shibarium, SHIB dipped immediately into the red zone. Unlike on previous occasions where investors accumulated on the dip, market participants did not flock to Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu price struggles, can burn mechanism help? With the current near-zero crash in transaction volume for Shibarium, SHIB’s price cannot depend on it to support a rally. It might take a while to rebuild user confidence and for transactions to pick up again. In the meantime, Shiba Inu might have to rely on other means to boost prices from its low levels. This…
NEAR
NEAR$3.121-3.61%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001296-2.04%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1729-3.40%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:57
Share
Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Discover how Moonshot MAGAX’s AI-powered meme-to-earn platform outpaces Shiba Inu with innovative tokenomics and growth potential in 2025.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000577-4.78%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1442+0.90%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002602-2.54%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:15
Share
SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Analysts predict a surge in altcoin ETF approvals within two months, signaling broader acceptance beyond BTC andETH.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,856.41-0.99%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005342+0.22%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 04:01
Share

Trending News

More

Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Wall Street, Rusland en analisten

Michael Saylor: Bitcoin's reduced volatility is good for large institutional investors, but will disappoint thrill seekers