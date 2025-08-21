MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin

TLDR:

  • MetaMask introduced $mUSD, its first native stablecoin, created with Bridge and M0 to support on-ramps, swaps, and bridging.
  • $mUSD will debut on Ethereum and Linea, designed to integrate across MetaMask’s DeFi ecosystem and future payment products.
  • The stablecoin will soon link to MetaMask’s Mastercard-powered card, allowing users to spend crypto at millions of merchants.
  • Issuance is managed by Bridge, a Stripe company, with reserves backed 1:1 and infrastructure powered by decentralized platform M0.

MetaMask has stepped directly into the stablecoin arena. The wallet’s parent Consensys announced MetaMask USD ($mUSD), its first native token tied to the dollar. The new launch sets MetaMask apart as the first self-custodial wallet to issue its own stablecoin. 

The company said $mUSD will streamline crypto on-ramps and payments while anchoring liquidity within its network. It is the latest step in pushing MetaMask’s tools beyond storage and swaps into everyday money use.

MetaMask USD Expands Across Ethereum and Linea

According to MetaMask’s post on X, $mUSD will launch first on Ethereum and Linea, the layer 2 network supported by Consensys. The token is issued through Bridge, a Stripe company handling compliance and reserve oversight. 

Underneath, the M0 platform powers minting and liquidity, giving the token interoperability across chains.

MetaMask reported that the stablecoin will integrate with dapps, lending protocols, and exchanges within its ecosystem. Developers expect it to provide deep liquidity for Linea as adoption grows. Users will be able to move funds between chains through M0’s cross-chain system, designed to simplify transfers.

In a statement, MetaMask described $mUSD as a way to cut friction for people entering crypto. 

It said the new model links fiat on-ramps, swaps, and decentralized apps within one wallet-native experience. The wallet is also positioning the coin to support protocol growth and higher transaction volumes.

The launch comes at a time when stablecoins see heavy use in DeFi, remittances, and trading. MetaMask is betting that making its own token the default inside the wallet will lock liquidity closer to its ecosystem.

Payments Utility and Real-World Spending

MetaMask confirmed $mUSD will extend beyond crypto rails into everyday payments. By the end of the year, the stablecoin will connect to the MetaMask Card, issued in partnership with Mastercard. That will allow spending at millions of retail locations worldwide.

The company said this integration brings $mUSD closer to being used like regular money. Inside the wallet, it will first cover swaps, transfers, and bridging. Outside, it could act as the stable balance that card users spend directly at checkout.

Bridge, the Stripe-backed issuer, said the coin is fully backed 1:1 with dollar-equivalent assets, monitored with real-time reporting. The M0 team added that the infrastructure was designed for builders needing transparency and liquidity across blockchains.

The project also follows recent movement in Washington. Consensys pointed to the GENIUS Act, the first U.S. framework for regulating payment stablecoins, as a factor in the timing of the launch. 

With regulatory clarity growing, MetaMask sees a path to expand $mUSD into both DeFi and traditional commerce.

