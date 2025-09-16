MetaMask taps Transak to power stablecoin onramping

Key Takeaways

MetaMask has partnered exclusively with Transak to enable users to purchase mUSD, USDC, and USDT stablecoins directly within the app.

The integration offers transparent near 1:1 rates and supports over 100 million MetaMask users with seamless fiat onboarding.

MetaMask has selected Transak as its exclusive on-ramp partner, according to a Monday press release.

The integration makes Transak the sole provider of fiat-to-stablecoin flows through MetaMask’s Deposit button, including support for MetaMask USD (mUSD), the wallet’s recently launched native stablecoin.

Starting today, MetaMask users in the US and EU can purchase mUSD and other stablecoins like USDC and USDT at near 1:1 rates without leaving the app.

The integration leverages Transak’s white-label APIs and named IBAN capabilities, enabling MetaMask’s over 100 million users worldwide to access a fully embedded onboarding experience. MetaMask USD is issued by Bridge, a Stripe company, and powered on-chain by M0, a decentralized stablecoin infrastructure platform.

The new integration offers users transparent 1:1 stablecoin purchases, a dedicated Deposit button supporting bank transfers and card payments, and named IBANs for each user launched later this year. The service aims to reduce traditional onboarding costs, where users typically lose 2-5% of their funds to card fees, spreads, and hidden charges.

According to Transak CEO Sami Start, the partnership is aimed at making crypto usable for ordinary people by bringing the efficiency of stablecoins and smart contracts into familiar financial workflows.