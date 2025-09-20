The post MetaMask to Integrate Hyperliquid’s Perpetuals In-Wallet Following mUSD Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto wallet MetaMask looks set to integrate Hyperliquid’s perpetuals trading on its platform. This development follows the wallet’s rollout of its mUSD stablecoin and amid plans to launch a native token. MetaMask To Launch Hyperliquid’s Perpetuals In-Wallet GitHub documents show that the wallet plans to integrate Hyperliquid perpetuals trading with deposit functionality. The pull request showed the implementation of a change that would enable users to deposit USDC from their wallet to their Perps trading account. This development follows the launch of MetaMask’s mUSD stablecoin, which could also play a major role in this integration. It is worth mentioning that the crypto wallet platform won’t be the first to integrate Hyperliquid’s Perps. In July earlier this year, Solana wallet Phantom introduced in-wallet perpetual futures trading with over 100 markets and leverage through its partnership with the decentralized exchange. Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that MetaMask has yet to reveal when it will roll out this Hyperliquid feature. Crypto researcher Eric predicts that this could happen in the next couple of weeks and that the crypto wallet platform may announce it at the Token 2049 Conference during the Hypurreco event. He further remarked that MetaMask may reveal a points campaign alongside the Hyperliquid announcement, having confirmed that they are launching a token. Eric added that “all roads lead to Hyperliquid.” This could mark another major win for Hyperliquid’s adoption, considering the number of users that the wallet boasts. Notably, USDC issuer Circle just announced its HYPE investment and the launch of native USDC on Hyperliquid’s network, HyperEVM. Integration Could Double The DEX’s Perps Volume In an X post, market expert Ryan predicted that MetaMask’s integration could double Hyperliquid’s $8 billion to $10 billion daily perpetuals volume if all its users participate in using the trading product. He added that it could… The post MetaMask to Integrate Hyperliquid’s Perpetuals In-Wallet Following mUSD Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto wallet MetaMask looks set to integrate Hyperliquid’s perpetuals trading on its platform. This development follows the wallet’s rollout of its mUSD stablecoin and amid plans to launch a native token. MetaMask To Launch Hyperliquid’s Perpetuals In-Wallet GitHub documents show that the wallet plans to integrate Hyperliquid perpetuals trading with deposit functionality. The pull request showed the implementation of a change that would enable users to deposit USDC from their wallet to their Perps trading account. This development follows the launch of MetaMask’s mUSD stablecoin, which could also play a major role in this integration. It is worth mentioning that the crypto wallet platform won’t be the first to integrate Hyperliquid’s Perps. In July earlier this year, Solana wallet Phantom introduced in-wallet perpetual futures trading with over 100 markets and leverage through its partnership with the decentralized exchange. Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that MetaMask has yet to reveal when it will roll out this Hyperliquid feature. Crypto researcher Eric predicts that this could happen in the next couple of weeks and that the crypto wallet platform may announce it at the Token 2049 Conference during the Hypurreco event. He further remarked that MetaMask may reveal a points campaign alongside the Hyperliquid announcement, having confirmed that they are launching a token. Eric added that “all roads lead to Hyperliquid.” This could mark another major win for Hyperliquid’s adoption, considering the number of users that the wallet boasts. Notably, USDC issuer Circle just announced its HYPE investment and the launch of native USDC on Hyperliquid’s network, HyperEVM. Integration Could Double The DEX’s Perps Volume In an X post, market expert Ryan predicted that MetaMask’s integration could double Hyperliquid’s $8 billion to $10 billion daily perpetuals volume if all its users participate in using the trading product. He added that it could…

MetaMask to Integrate Hyperliquid’s Perpetuals In-Wallet Following mUSD Launch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 00:53
Crypto wallet MetaMask looks set to integrate Hyperliquid’s perpetuals trading on its platform. This development follows the wallet’s rollout of its mUSD stablecoin and amid plans to launch a native token.

MetaMask To Launch Hyperliquid’s Perpetuals In-Wallet

GitHub documents show that the wallet plans to integrate Hyperliquid perpetuals trading with deposit functionality. The pull request showed the implementation of a change that would enable users to deposit USDC from their wallet to their Perps trading account.

This development follows the launch of MetaMask’s mUSD stablecoin, which could also play a major role in this integration. It is worth mentioning that the crypto wallet platform won’t be the first to integrate Hyperliquid’s Perps.

In July earlier this year, Solana wallet Phantom introduced in-wallet perpetual futures trading with over 100 markets and leverage through its partnership with the decentralized exchange. Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that MetaMask has yet to reveal when it will roll out this Hyperliquid feature.

Crypto researcher Eric predicts that this could happen in the next couple of weeks and that the crypto wallet platform may announce it at the Token 2049 Conference during the Hypurreco event.

He further remarked that MetaMask may reveal a points campaign alongside the Hyperliquid announcement, having confirmed that they are launching a token. Eric added that “all roads lead to Hyperliquid.”

This could mark another major win for Hyperliquid’s adoption, considering the number of users that the wallet boasts. Notably, USDC issuer Circle just announced its HYPE investment and the launch of native USDC on Hyperliquid’s network, HyperEVM.

Integration Could Double The DEX’s Perps Volume

In an X post, market expert Ryan predicted that MetaMask’s integration could double Hyperliquid’s $8 billion to $10 billion daily perpetuals volume if all its users participate in using the trading product. He added that it could increase Bitcoin’s volatility and possibly contribute to higher prices.

Meanwhile, fund manager Ricardo Amatto said that the wallet’s potential integration of perpetuals with Hyperliquid marks a seismic shift from being just a crypto wallet to becoming a full trading terminal. He added that this erases one of DeFi’s biggest frictions and questioned if centralized exchanges (CEXs) liquidity could start to bleed into crypto wallets.

Source: https://coingape.com/metamask-to-integrate-hyperliquids-perpetuals-in-wallet/

