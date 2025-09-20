MetaMask to introduce in-wallet perpetuals trading with Hyperliquid

Key Takeaways

MetaMask will enable perpetuals trading directly within its wallet interface via Hyperliquid integration.

Users will be able to trade perpetual futures contracts without leaving MetaMask.

MetaMask, the widely used self-custodial crypto wallet, will introduce perpetuals trading directly within its interface through an integration with Hyperliquid, a decentralized derivatives platform built on its own Layer 1 blockchain.

The feature will allow MetaMask’s users to trade perpetual futures contracts without leaving their wallet interface, eliminating the need to navigate to separate trading platforms.

Hyperliquid specializes in high-performance perpetual futures trading with gas-free transactions and on-chain settlements, processing billions in daily trading volume across its native stablecoins and spot markets.

MetaMask serves over 30 million monthly active users, making wallet-based trading integrations a key pathway for bringing advanced DeFi tools to mainstream audiences.