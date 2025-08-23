MetaMask to Launch mUSD Stablecoin: A Direct Rival to USDC and USDT?

By: Coinstats
2025/08/23 01:00
MemeCore
M$0.45401-0.17%
U
U$0.0167+14.77%
RealLink
REAL$0.0544+7.17%
GET
GET$0.01+0.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10215+2.19%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999-0.01%

As per the source, MetaMask mUSD stablecoin is expected to launch by the end of August 2025. With over 30 million users worldwide, MetaMask is moving from being just a crypto wallet to offering its stable digital dollar. This launch signals a shift in how stablecoins may be used in both DeFi and daily transactions.

What is MetaMask mUSD Stablecoin?

MetaMask mUSD stablecoin is a dollar-pegged token backed by U.S. Treasuries and cash reserves. It will function as an ERC-20 token, ensuring smooth compatibility across Ethereum and Layer-2 platforms like Linea.

Unlike traditional stablecoins such as USDT or USDC, mUSD will exist natively inside MetaMask, giving users the ability to mint, store, swap, and spend directly within the wallet. This design positions MetaMask as a full-service hub for stable dollar transactions.

MetaMask stablecoin launchWhat is MetaMask mUSD Stablecoin?

Who’s Behind the Project?

RolePartnerResponsibility
Payments & IssuanceBridge (Stripe)Oversees token issuance and payment infrastructure
InfrastructureM^0 ProtocolProvides a decentralized issuance framework
Custody & ReservesBlackstoneManages reserves and ensures a secure treasury

This structure blends institutional oversight with decentralized infrastructure, creating a model that balances compliance with accessibility.

When and Where Will It Launch?

According to an official source, the launch will follow a phased rollout:

  • Week 1: Announcement and governance details.
  • Week 2: Limited beta release.
  • Week 3: Full availability by late August 2025.
  • September: Integration into DeFi protocols.
  • Q4 2025: Expansion across global networks.

An official report confirmed that the stablecoin will go live on Ethereum and Linea first. By the end of the year, MetaMask Card holders will be able to spend mUSD directly at Mastercard merchants worldwide.

What Sets It Apart?

Seamless Wallet Integration

Every function happens within MetaMask. From minting to bridging, MetaMask mUSD stablecoin eliminates the need for external platforms.

Yield from Reserves

As it is reported, the reserves invested in U.S. Treasuries may generate yield. MetaMask could share parts of this yield with users or reinvest in lowering costs.

Compliance and Transparency

The launch follows the U.S. GENIUS Act, ensuring strict 1:1 reserve ratios, independent audits, and AML/KYC compliance. This could set a benchmark for wallet-native stablecoins.

Market Position

With its massive user base, MetaMask is positioned to challenge dominant stablecoins like USDT and USDC. Adoption could be swift since MetaMask already has an enormous user base and a built-in distribution channel that makes access effortless.

MetaMask mUSD StablecoinProjected market share showing how MetaMask mUSD stablecoin could compete with USDT, USDC, and DAI in 2025

What Users Gain

  • Faster on/off ramps without leaving the wallet.
  • Lower transaction fees for swaps and payments.
  • Everyday usability via MetaMask Card and Mastercard network.
  • Regulatory confidence through U.S.-compliant design.
  • Expanded DeFi access with a stable, wallet-native asset.

This combination could turn MetaMask mUSD stablecoin into a go-to digital dollar for both traders and everyday users.

Conclusion

Based on the latest research, MetaMask mUSD stablecoin could become a defining force in the stablecoin market. It combines trusted reserves, institutional backing, and wallet-native usability in one package. For users, it promises a more straightforward way to hold, spend, and move digital dollars.

For the broader crypto market, it introduces a credible alternative to USDT and USDC—one that lives inside a tool millions already rely on. If adoption scales, mUSD may set a new standard for how digital dollars operate in both DeFi and real-world payments.

To get more detailed insights into the world of cryptocurrencies, check out our latest articles.

Summary

The MetaMask mUSD stablecoin is set to launch on Ethereum and Linea, offering users a dollar-backed token fully integrated into the MetaMask wallet. Backed by U.S. Treasuries and managed by Blackstone, it aims to deliver stability, compliance, and everyday utility. Users will be able to swap, bridge, and even spend mUSD with the MetaMask Card. With regulatory clarity under the GENIUS Act and MetaMask’s massive user base, mUSD could quickly become a trusted rival to USDT and USDC.

FAQs on MetaMask mUSD stablecoin

What is MetaMask mUSD stablecoin?

A wallet-native, dollar-pegged stablecoin backed by U.S. Treasuries and cash.

When will it launch?

Mid-to-late August 2025, with full availability by month’s end.

Where can it be used?

On Ethereum, Linea, DeFi protocols, and via the MetaMask Card at Mastercard merchants.

How does it differ from USDT or USDC?

It is integrated directly into MetaMask, offering compliance and seamless usability.

Who manages the reserves?

Blackstone manages custody and U.S. Treasury reserves.

Glossary of Key Terms

Stablecoin: A digital asset pegged to a fiat currency like the U.S. dollar.

ERC-20: A token standard on Ethereum for compatibility.

Layer-2: A blockchain built on Ethereum to improve speed and reduce costs.

On/Off Ramps: Tools to convert between fiat money and crypto.

GENIUS Act: U.S. legislation regulating stablecoins with strict reserve rules.

Sources / References

CoinDesk

CoinSpeaker

Crypto Briefing 

Ainvest 

Decrypt

Yahoo Finance 

Stablecoin Insider 

CoinLaw

Read More: MetaMask to Launch mUSD Stablecoin: A Direct Rival to USDC and USDT?">MetaMask to Launch mUSD Stablecoin: A Direct Rival to USDC and USDT?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

The post Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News If you’re searching for the best altcoin to buy now, three names keep popping up for very different reasons. Cardano is winning over long-term investors with steady development and smart funding moves. XRP is back in the game after clearing legal hurdles, and its charts are looking strong. But the real wildcard? Layer Brett—a meme coin with real utility that’s catching serious early attention. Cardano (ADA): Long-term structure keeps Cardano on best altcoin to buy now lists Cardano has been called a sleeping giant more times than most traders can count—but analysts still see potential in its slow, structured approach. After briefly reclaiming the $0.90 range, ADA is holding support and grinding higher, keeping it on shortlists for the best altcoin to buy now. Part of the appeal is Cardano’s steady development pipeline. A new $71 million fund has been earmarked for ecosystem growth, and DeFi activity is picking up again after a quiet stretch. With its Layer 1 reputation for security and research-first upgrades, Cardano keeps attracting long-term capital. It’s not the fastest mover, but for investors looking beyond hype cycles, Cardano still fits the profile of a best altcoin to buy now: solid foundation, active development, and high upside potential if the next bull run sticks. Ripple (XRP): Breakout structure puts XRP on best altcoin to buy now list XRP is back on the radar, and technical analysis highlighting growing confidence now that the SEC court case is all over. It’s been pushing through resistance levels, drawing in fresh attention—and landing a spot on several best altcoins to buy now lists. Momentum is being helped along by increased trading volume, improving technical indicators, and whispers of potential ETF interest. With the SEC battle mostly behind it, XRP now has something many altcoins don’t: regulatory breathing room.…
Threshold
T$0.01688+6.56%
RealLink
REAL$0.0543+7.29%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.43+8.84%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:34
Share
Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Key Takeaways: The changes would permit the listing of tokens issued by exchanges or related entities if used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges must disclose affiliated parties tied to listed assets and update legacy token data within 90 days of the rule’s enforcement. The proposal maintains regulatory goals around market integrity, conflict-of-interest prevention, and investor protection. Thailand ’s Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking public input on draft criteria for listing digital assets on local exchanges, according to a notice published on June 20. The proposed changes were approved by the SEC board during its June meeting. They are intended to align listing standards with current patterns of usage, technological development, and industry structure. Thai SEC Proposes Changes With the changes, the Thai SEC still intends to maintain “investor protection and regulatory mechanisms for preventing and managing conflicts of interest,” prevent “market manipulation of digital assets,” and prevent “unfair practices (insider trading).” Under the proposal, exchanges would be allowed to list ready-to-use digital tokens or coins issued by themselves or related parties, provided the assets are used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges would also be required to publicly disclose any related-party connections tied to listed digital tokens. “The Exchange shall disclose the names of persons related to digital token issuers who have provided their digital tokens on the Exchange for all types of digital tokens and display symbols (alerts and alarms) in the e-reporting system,” the agency said. Exchanges will be given 90 days to update disclosures for existing tokens once the rule takes effect. Public consultation documents are now available on the SEC’s website and Thailand’s central legal system portal. Comments can be submitted until July 21 by email or through the designated channels. 🇹🇭 Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a new tax measure to accelerate its ambition of becoming a leading global hub for digital assets. #thailand #tax https://t.co/HgLTU3EC35 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 17, 2025 Thailand Adjusts Digital Asset Regulatory Framework Thailand has made incremental adjustments to its digital asset regulatory regime in recent years, including raising standards for custody and exchange supervision. The new rules under discussion suggest an effort to reconcile the growth of blockchain-based assets with compliance and oversight obligations. Feedback from the current consultation may influence future policy adjustments, especially around transparency requirements and the role of exchange-issued tokens. Authorities across Southeast Asia are changing their regulatory frameworks to respond to the growing involvement of digital asset exchanges in token issuance and platform-based finance, prompting closer scrutiny of internal affiliations and disclosure standards. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How could the new rules impact investor behavior? Clearer disclosures of affiliated parties and usage conditions may help investors assess risks related to token provenance and exchange influence. What enforcement tools will the SEC use to monitor compliance? The e-reporting system is expected to support real-time monitoring of issuer relationships and flag potential insider trading activity or listing conflicts. Could this affect Thailand’s competitiveness in the digital asset sector? Formalized listing rules may improve regulatory clarity and support exchange growth, provided the requirements do not create barriers to participation.
Threshold
T$0.01688+6.56%
Portal
PORTAL$0.04658+12.53%
RealLink
REAL$0.0543+7.29%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/21 03:02
Share
Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Chainalysis’s head of national security intelligence told Cointelegraph the curfew is likely an attempt to prevent people from transferring capital out of the country.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02091+9.36%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:27
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

XRP Price Prediction as Ripple Expands RLUSD in Japan – Is a 200% Surge Ahead?

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable