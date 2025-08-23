MetaMask to Launch mUSD Stablecoin: A Direct Rival to USDC and USDT?

As per the source, MetaMask mUSD stablecoin is expected to launch by the end of August 2025. With over 30 million users worldwide, MetaMask is moving from being just a crypto wallet to offering its stable digital dollar. This launch signals a shift in how stablecoins may be used in both DeFi and daily transactions.

What is MetaMask mUSD Stablecoin?

MetaMask mUSD stablecoin is a dollar-pegged token backed by U.S. Treasuries and cash reserves. It will function as an ERC-20 token, ensuring smooth compatibility across Ethereum and Layer-2 platforms like Linea.

Unlike traditional stablecoins such as USDT or USDC, mUSD will exist natively inside MetaMask, giving users the ability to mint, store, swap, and spend directly within the wallet. This design positions MetaMask as a full-service hub for stable dollar transactions.

Who’s Behind the Project?

Role Partner Responsibility Payments & Issuance Bridge (Stripe) Oversees token issuance and payment infrastructure Infrastructure M^0 Protocol Provides a decentralized issuance framework Custody & Reserves Blackstone Manages reserves and ensures a secure treasury

This structure blends institutional oversight with decentralized infrastructure, creating a model that balances compliance with accessibility.

When and Where Will It Launch?

According to an official source, the launch will follow a phased rollout:

Week 1: Announcement and governance details.

Week 2: Limited beta release.

Week 3: Full availability by late August 2025.

September: Integration into DeFi protocols.

Q4 2025: Expansion across global networks.

An official report confirmed that the stablecoin will go live on Ethereum and Linea first. By the end of the year, MetaMask Card holders will be able to spend mUSD directly at Mastercard merchants worldwide.

What Sets It Apart?

Seamless Wallet Integration

Every function happens within MetaMask. From minting to bridging, MetaMask mUSD stablecoin eliminates the need for external platforms.

Yield from Reserves

As it is reported, the reserves invested in U.S. Treasuries may generate yield. MetaMask could share parts of this yield with users or reinvest in lowering costs.

Compliance and Transparency

The launch follows the U.S. GENIUS Act, ensuring strict 1:1 reserve ratios, independent audits, and AML/KYC compliance. This could set a benchmark for wallet-native stablecoins.

Market Position

With its massive user base, MetaMask is positioned to challenge dominant stablecoins like USDT and USDC. Adoption could be swift since MetaMask already has an enormous user base and a built-in distribution channel that makes access effortless.

What Users Gain

Faster on/off ramps without leaving the wallet.

Lower transaction fees for swaps and payments.

Everyday usability via MetaMask Card and Mastercard network.

Regulatory confidence through U.S.-compliant design.

Expanded DeFi access with a stable, wallet-native asset.

Projected market share showing how MetaMask mUSD stablecoin could compete with USDT, USDC, and DAI in 2025

This combination could turn MetaMask mUSD stablecoin into a go-to digital dollar for both traders and everyday users.

Conclusion

Based on the latest research, MetaMask mUSD stablecoin could become a defining force in the stablecoin market. It combines trusted reserves, institutional backing, and wallet-native usability in one package. For users, it promises a more straightforward way to hold, spend, and move digital dollars.

For the broader crypto market, it introduces a credible alternative to USDT and USDC—one that lives inside a tool millions already rely on. If adoption scales, mUSD may set a new standard for how digital dollars operate in both DeFi and real-world payments.

