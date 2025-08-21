The post MetaMask to Launch mUSD Stablecoin with Mastercard Support appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
MetaMask announced it will launch its native stablecoin, MetaMask USD (mUSD), later this year on Ethereum and Linea networks. The stablecoin will be issued by Bridge, a platform owned by Stripe. MetaMask also plans to make mUSD spendable through the MetaMask Card at merchants that accept Mastercard by the end of the year. This move aims to enhance user experience by enabling easy, stable, and widely accepted crypto payments.
