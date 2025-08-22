MetaMask to Roll Out mUSD on Ethereum and Linea Blockchains

By: Coinstats
2025/08/22 02:10
Threshold
T$0,01592-2,21%
RealLink
REAL$0,05065-2,83%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04587-9,34%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10022-3,45%
Movement
MOVE$0,1264-3,21%

Highlights:

  • Ethereum crypto wallet, MetaMask, has announced plans to roll out mUSD on the Ethereum and LinaBuild networks.
  • Upon launch, MetaMask’s USD will play a significant role on the LineaBuild network.
  • mUSD users will benefit from dollar-denominated holding, spending, and transactions.

MetaMask crypto wallet has shared an update on its long-anticipated MetaMask USD (mUSD) launch. In an August 21 tweet, the Web3 wallet announced that mUSD will launch later this year on Ethereum and LineaBuild. MetaMask added that the stablecoin will play a significant role in the Linea ecosystem, powering services like on-ramps, swaps, and bridging on the platform. In addition, mUSD will allow users to benefit from dollar-denominated holdings, spending, and transactions. The stablecoin will soon be available for spending via the MetaMask Card across several Mastercard merchants.

LineaBuild, a Layer 2 network platform, confirmed the launch details on its verified X handle. In the tweet, Linear noted that mUSD will debut on the Linea network as the first stablecoin launched by a self-custodial wallet.

LineaBuild stated:

Details About mUSD Issuance and Minting Operations

MetaMask noted that Bridge, a stablecoin issuance firm owned by Stripe, will issue mUSD, while M0, another stablecoin company, will mint the token, leveraging its decentralized infrastructure. mUSD will also be fully backed 1:1 by dollar-like assets to ensure its stability. Additionally, M0’s liquidity network will provide real-time transparency and cross-chain composability, making transfers easier across multiple blockchains.

MetaMask plans to generate yield from mUSD similar to leading stablecoin issuers like Tether and Coinbase. According to old announcements, MetaMask will generate yields from reserves backing mUSD. These reserves will include interest-bearing assets like short-term US Treasuries. Aside from potential yields from the stablecoin, MetaMask also aims to expand its network operations with the mUSD launch. This will strengthen the crypto wallet’s position among its peers in the highly competitive crypto space.

MetaMask’s mUSD Launch Date Remains Unknown

In today’s announcement, MetaMask was not specific about its stablecoin’s launch date. The crypto wallet stated that mUSD will launch later this year. It also added that it will share more updates about the anticipated launch in the coming weeks. Despite the uncertain timeline about MetaMask’s mUSD launch date, Crypto2community’s report on August 14 cited insider info suggesting a late August debut. It is left to be seen how events unfold by month’s end.

Stablecoin Popularity Continues to Grow

On August 20, Crypto2Community reported that China is planning to introduce a yuan-backed stablecoin as part of efforts to expand its financial power. The stablecoin will also serve as a shield against dollar dominance. Despite its strict crypto regulations, China may rethink its stance to approve the stablecoin’s launch.

Similarly, South Korea also disclosed plans to submit a stablecoin bill in October. The move forms part of the nation’s effort to expand its digital asset framework. The nation’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) will establish clear rules for the stablecoin issuance, internal controls, and collateral management. Remarkably, leading financial firms in South Korea have also voiced strong support for the won-pegged stablecoin, highlighting its significance.

In related news, Japan also recently announced plans to launch its first yen-backed stablecoin led by JPYC. If approved, the stablecoin would become Japan’s first-ever domestic digital currency backed by fiat.

eToro Platform

Best Crypto Exchange

  • Over 90 top cryptos to trade
  • Regulated by top-tier entities
  • User-friendly trading app
  • 30+ million users
9.9

5 Stars

Visit eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0723-0,95%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,05358-2,31%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Share
CoinFund leads $10m raise for layer 1 datachain platform Irys

CoinFund leads $10m raise for layer 1 datachain platform Irys

Layer 1 datachain Irys raises $10m led by CoinFund
Solayer
LAYER$0,5557-1,61%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/22 02:56
Share
XRP and SUI Struggle While a New Altcoin Emerge

XRP and SUI Struggle While a New Altcoin Emerge

The post XRP and SUI Struggle While a New Altcoin Emerge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News XRP’s momentum is fading and SUI faces liquidity issues, while a rising altcoin gains recognition as one of the best to buy in 2025. XRP entered the summer on a wave of excitement, boosted by speculation around ETFs and institutional adoption. However, the buzz is cooling as whale wallets have begun trimming their exposure. On-chain data shows that several large XRP addresses shifted millions of tokens back onto exchanges in recent weeks, suggesting profit-taking after strong mid-year rallies. Price action reflects this hesitation – XRP has struggled to hold key resistance levels and remains locked in a tight trading range. Analysts warn that unless a new catalyst emerges, momentum may continue to fade into September, leaving traders questioning whether the asset can deliver outsized gains in the near term. While XRP’s long-term role in cross-border payments remains intact, its short-term potential seems increasingly capped, driving investors to explore alternatives with higher growth trajectories. That’s where projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE are beginning to attract attention. SUI Struggles With Market Liquidity SUI launched with fanfare earlier in the year, positioning itself as a next-generation Layer 1 designed for scalability. Early performance was strong, with significant capital flowing into its ecosystem. Yet despite this early traction, liquidity concerns are beginning to surface. Trading volumes have dropped sharply since July, and developers report that ecosystem funding is not keeping pace with expectations. The decline has left SUI lagging behind other major Layer 1s in both adoption metrics and market perception. Traders who initially saw it as a contender for Ethereum’s scaling crown are now looking elsewhere. September could still offer short-term rebounds, but the overall sentiment around SUI has shifted from “emerging giant” to “work in progress” This weakening confidence creates room for newer names to claim the spotlight, especially those able…
NEAR
NEAR$2,447-4,30%
SUI
SUI$3,4163-4,30%
CROWN
CROWN$0,0342+1,48%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 03:38
Share

Trending News

More

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

CoinFund leads $10m raise for layer 1 datachain platform Irys

XRP and SUI Struggle While a New Altcoin Emerge

Exclusive interview with Wang Xin: From Kuaibo’s “Technology Innocence” to Web3’s “Technology Fairness”

Charles Hoskinson Dismisses Hoarding Rumors as Midnight Grows