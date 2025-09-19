Popular decentralized cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask is coming up with its own native crypto. According to ConsenSys founder Joseph Lubin, it will happen very soon. MetaMask has always been the first choice for most cryptocurrency enthusiasts when it comes to swapping digital assets. While its core use cases aren’t simple, the platform has earned renown for […]Popular decentralized cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask is coming up with its own native crypto. According to ConsenSys founder Joseph Lubin, it will happen very soon. MetaMask has always been the first choice for most cryptocurrency enthusiasts when it comes to swapping digital assets. While its core use cases aren’t simple, the platform has earned renown for […]

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/19 17:54
Threshold
T$0.01676-0.41%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-2.94%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4499-1.51%
SOON
SOON$0.3592-1.50%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02515-0.23%
MetaMask Token Launch 'Coming Soon' - Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

Popular decentralized cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask is coming up with its own native crypto. According to ConsenSys founder Joseph Lubin, it will happen very soon.

MetaMask has always been the first choice for most cryptocurrency enthusiasts when it comes to swapping digital assets. While its core use cases aren’t simple, the platform has earned renown for its protective and future-centric features that emphasize accessibility and innovation in equal measure.

With the announcement of the token, conversations have started about which is the best crypto wallet native token to watch.

MetaMask: A Leading Crypto Platform With a Lengthy History 

MetaMask could be considered one of the oldest decentralized wallets on the market. According to its website, it is regarded as one of the best ways to interact with Web3. While the DEX wallet has a decentralized core, which meant some of its technical nuances initially made it difficult for standard users to leverage properly, it has gone through multiple changes.

MetaMask has recently added the buy crypto utility, which makes it possible for users to purchase and sell crypto using fiat, a unique aspect for a DEX wallet. It also features an earn program, which is part of MetaMask’s self-custodial staking service that offers users passive income.

Other features of MetaMask include swaps and snaps. The latter allows users to integrate third-party apps with the wallet to enhance its functionality. It even has its own credit card, enabling users to leverage crypto for daily purchases.

The MASK Token is Coming: Consensys CEO

The news of the arrival of MASK token, was broken out by Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin during talks with a popular crypto publication site.

“MASK token is coming. It may come sooner than you would expect right now,” the CEO told the publication, “And it is significantly related to the decentralization of certain aspects of the MetaMask platform.”

It is important to know that the buzz around the MetaMask wallet’s native crypto has been going on since May. Back in May, MetaMask’s co-founder, Dan Finlay, said that if the token arrives, it will launch directly on the wallet.

However, so far the token’s emergence is purely speculation since there have been no developments other than a few comments on tweets. In fact, MetaMask’s official website also has not given any information about it. The only token-related information to be found on the website is about MetaMask USD, a stablecoin developed on the DEX in partnership with Bridge and M0.

Invest in this Crypto Wallet Native Coin While Waiting for MASK

Reactions to the announcement have been mixed. Some have lauded MetaMask’s courage to launch a native crypto. Pudgy Penguins devs have been among the more vocal supporters of the token, posting on X that doing all those swaps was worth it.

On the other hand, some have comedically asked if anyone even uses the wallet.

Regardless of the reactions, there is anticipation. And while users wait, there is another crypto wallet native coin that investors should be focusing on: Best Wallet Token.

Best Wallet Token powers Best Wallet, a decentralized cryptocurrency wallet that has been lauded as a strong crypto app by many publications, including the New York Post.

The wallet is known to be the center of multiple innovations, and one of the best among them is the token launchpad that lets users invest in presale cryptos while they are at zero stage. Other perks that Best Wallet has include staking, an interactive interface, and the ability to buy and sell crypto using fiat, much like MetaMask.

Since Best Wallet is a decentralized ecosystem, it has gone through multiple innovations already. Recently, it added support for the Solana blockchain and Bitcoin swaps. It has also added a unique gamified ecosystem that allows users to earn points by simply opening the Best Wallet app daily.

Additional upgrades like portfolio management and market insights are also coming within the Best Wallet ecosystem.

So, what role does Best Wallet Token (BEST) play? It enhances all the features. By holding the token, users can invest in crypto presales even earlier, get additional staking perks, and earn discounts on transaction fees. They will also get early access to upcoming features.

Currently in presale, Best Wallet Token has raised close to $16 million already. Analysts like Crypto Borch have called it one of the better crypto presales on the market. Its utility makes it stand out, and the fact that the wallet belongs to an already active project means it already has the market’s trust, similar to MetaMask.

Conclusion

The announcement of a MetaMask-native crypto is very positive for a market where wallet- or exchange-native cryptocurrencies, such as MYX or ASTER, often grab the top gainer spot on CoinMarketCap.

However, it is only an announcement at this moment and nothing substantial has surfaced yet. So, while waiting for the “MASK” token to arrive, investors should check out the offerings that are already available. A leading one among them is Best Wallet Token. Currently in presale, it is being offered at a discount price of just $0.025665.

Buy Best Wallet Token | Visit Best Wallet 

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Doorbraak voor altcoins: SEC keurt Grayscale’s GDLC ETF goed

Doorbraak voor altcoins: SEC keurt Grayscale’s GDLC ETF goed

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Na maanden van speculatie heeft de Amerikaanse toezichthouder eindelijk groen licht gegeven voor een nieuw crypto product dat de manier van beleggen in digitale munten fundamenteel kan veranderen. Het besluit komt op een moment dat de markt snakt naar meer institutionele producten, en beleggers reageren direct. Eerste multi-asset crypto ETF in de VS Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg kondigde vandaag op social media platform X aan dat zijn Digital Large-Cap Fund (GDLC) aanvraag is goedgekeurd door de Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Het gaat om een conversie van het fonds naar een Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), waarmee GDLC dus ook op de Amerikaanse beurs verhandelbaar wordt. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Daarmee krijgen de financiële markten voor het eerst toegang tot een multi-asset crypto ETF: een beursgenoteerd fonds dat niet een munt volgt, maar meerdere tegelijk. Volgens Mintzberg gaat het product in eerste instantie bestaan uit een mix van de grootste digitale valuta’s, waaronder Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) en Cardano (ADA). Vooralsnog is het onduidelijk wat precies de weging wordt tussen de verschillende large caps binnen de ETF. Of Grayscale over de levensduur van het fonds de weging en munt selectie kan veranderen is ook nog niet duidelijk. Nieuwe standaard voor crypto ETF’s De goedkeuring van GDLC kan een precedent scheppen. Zo kan er een multi-asset standaard ontstaan voor crypto ETF’s, wat betekent dat we in de toekomst een tal van creatieve combinaties kunnen zien op de beurs. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan ETF’s die zich puur focussen op Decentralized Finance (DeFi) leiders in de crypto markt of zelfs memecoin fondsen. Daarnaast vormt de komst van Grayscale’s fonds een belangrijk signaal richting lopende aanvragen. Waar de SEC onlangs nog een beslissing over een XRP Spot ETF uitstelde, lijkt de houding van de toezichthouder duidelijk te veranderen. ETF expert Nate Geraci benadrukt deze koerswijziging: twee jaar geleden vocht de SEC nog een harde juridische strijd met Grayscale uit over een spot Bitcoin ETF, nu wordt juist een generiek raamwerk voor crypto ETF’s omarmd. Verschillende altcoins, van XRP, ADA tot zelfs Dogecoin (DOGE), wachten op hun eerste goedkeuring. Met de introductie van dit eerste large-cap fonds lijkt bredere SEC acceptatie dan ook slechts een kwestie van tijd. Directe impact op altcoin koersen Voor institutionele partijen verlaagt het nieuwe fonds de drempel om in crypto te stappen, zonder de complexiteit van munt selectie en wallet beheer. De cryptocurrency gemeenschap hoopt dan ook dat de nieuwe ETF kan zorgen voor miljarden dollars aan kapitaalstromen richting de grote altcoins. Dat optimisme is ook terug te zien in de prijzen van veel munten. Veel large caps wisten een aardige stijging door te maken. Zo klommen SOL en ADA over de afgelopen 24 uur met respectievelijk 3,4% en 3,2% waardoor de solana koers dicht bij de grens van $245 komt. De cardano prijs heeft de significante weerstand van $0,90 doorbroken. Opvallend genoeg bleef de bitcoin koers neutraal, de ETH prijs klom minder hard dan andere altcoins met een groei van 1,1%. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Doorbraak voor altcoins: SEC keurt Grayscale’s GDLC ETF goed is geschreven door Thomas Welsenes en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
1$0.011165-16.30%
Solana
SOL$238.05-2.41%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,448.02-1.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 17:32
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.434-1.03%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.88-2.10%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.01394-7.38%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001846-3.30%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

Doorbraak voor altcoins: SEC keurt Grayscale’s GDLC ETF goed

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Flora, a publicly listed company, raised $401 million through PIPE.