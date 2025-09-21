MetaMask Token Launch Is Coming Soon, Says Joe Lubin, as mUSD Stablecoin Goes Live

Key highlights: Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin says the long-awaited MetaMask token could arrive “sooner than expected”

The MASK token is tied to MetaMask’s decentralization roadmap, including Infura and Linea

MetaMask has also launched mUSD, a new stablecoin aimed at becoming its default digital dollar

MetaMask, the most widely used Ethereum wallet, is gearing up for major changes, with its native token launch now closer than anticipated. Ethereum co-founder and Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin confirmed that the wallet’s MASK token is on the way and will play a crucial role in decentralizing key components of the MetaMask ecosystem.

MASK token tied to MetaMask decentralization

Speaking on The Block’s “The Crypto Beat” podcast, Lubin revealed that the token launch is not only imminent but also part of a broader strategy to decentralize services like MetaMask, Infura, and Linea.

“The MASK token is coming — it may come sooner than you would expect right now,” said Lubin. He emphasized that the token will be “significantly related to the decentralization of certain aspects of the MetaMask platform.”

This development aligns with the Ethereum ecosystem’s push for decentralization. While speculation about a MetaMask token has circulated since 2021, Lubin’s comments offer the clearest confirmation yet that the launch is both real and near.

MetaMask co-founder Dan Finlay had previously stated that any token launch would be promoted directly within the wallet interface, allowing users to easily find and interact with it.

mUSD stablecoin launched as MetaMask expands ecosystem

In parallel with its token plans, MetaMask has officially launched its first stablecoin, MetaMask USD (mUSD). The U.S. dollar-pegged asset is the first stablecoin issued by a self-custodial browser wallet.

Backed 1:1 by liquid dollar-equivalent assets, mUSD is issued through Bridge, a Stripe-owned platform, and powered by M0’s decentralized infrastructure. Initially available on Ethereum and the Linea layer-2 network, mUSD is designed to enhance liquidity across MetaMask’s expanding suite of services.

“As mUSD grows, the revenue generated from the underlying yield can be used to further grow the ecosystem, from subsidizing user fees to additional yield,” said Declan Fox, Head of Linea.

Users will be able to on-ramp, hold, swap, transfer, and bridge mUSD within MetaMask. The company also plans to enable spending with the MetaMask Card at Mastercard-accepting merchants by year-end.

The launch of mUSD comes as competition in the stablecoin space intensifies, with firms like Tether and Hyperliquid unveiling new products, and traditional banks eyeing tokenized dollar offerings amid clearer U.S. regulations.

With both MASK and mUSD on the horizon, MetaMask appears poised to transform from a wallet into a more comprehensive financial platform within the Ethereum ecosystem.